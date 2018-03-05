“I think all of us don’t like to feel psychologically vulnerable. Our conditioning is such that anything to do with the mind is considered a personal failing,” says Neerja Birla, CEO of Mpower (a mental health initiative).

I think I absolutely resonate with this line as often I have encountered people having conversations about mental health and termed their not falling prey to the condition as a victory. The reason that most of us refrain from sharing our vulnerability is the way mental health is treated. Of course, we need a clearer understanding of it and for that, there have to be more conversations. And, what is a better place than a school to spread awareness and acquaint our kids with mental health?

But apparently, our schools and parents are not yet ready to include this topic in the schools.

Neerja Birla and Dr Zirak Marker together have created Mpower, a unique mental health initiative that aims to break down the stigma around mental health. In a conversation with Vogue India, they mentioned how only four schools allowed their professionals to visit and talk to the parents. Neerja found it extremely shocking as she thought “schools would accept them with open arms.” Dr Zirak mentioned how mental health is not yet a priority at schools. He said, “We created an assistance programme that attributes all three stakeholders—teachers, parents and the kids—across the entire spectrum of age groups. We shared it with them and gave them an outline but it’s not their priority.”

Speaking of which, they added how parents and grown-ups have a hard time accepting mental health problems. Especially parents, as they feel that the problem questions their upbringing. “Parents always say that in hindsight they had this intuitive feeling that something was wrong but that they didn’t know how to act on it. There’s a perception that this can’t happen to my child. Plus, mental health is an unseen disorder—I can’t run a blood test to see whether your serotonin levels are imbalanced,” said Dr Zirak.

Neerja adds, “Also, I think all of us don’t like to feel psychologically vulnerable. Our conditioning is such that anything to do with the mind is considered a personal failing. As parents, we feel that we didn’t bring up our kids right or that we were not there when they needed us. We’re, in turn, drilling the same thing into our kids. It’s time to change that now.”

They added how convincing people and getting them to accept mental health help has been one of the greatest challenges in running MPower. “It isn’t like running a school where it’s a set business model or even a hospital where you know patients will come. This is more in the space of a luxury service that many people think they are providing themselves. So the footfalls are obviously not as much as it should be. Getting people to accept mental health help is the greatest challenge. It’s about changing a mindset.”

Dr Zirak highlighted how attrition rate of mental health specialists is high and is increasing. “We have clients who break the stigma and come in. But the attrition rate is still high. They know that they need help, they come and they’re satisfied—but then they just drop out,” he said.

H/T: Vogue India