Any Creative Field, Including Being A YouTuber, Can Be A Profession: Kabita Singh

“My US visa reads ‘Occupation: YouTuber’. With the whole digital wave that has been happening in our country, thinking YouTube can’t be a real career is just not sensible,” says culinary sensation, Kabita Singh, founder of Kabita’s Kitchen.

With the growth of technology over the years, many people have resorted to online platforms through which they have carved a niche for themselves that provides them a space to explore their talent. From fashion, cooking, travel to what not, blogs and YouTube channels these days have gained momentum, offering a plethora of digital content for audiences to have their questions answered.

One among the many famous YouTube channels, Kabita’s food channel has over a million subscribers, making her one of the most loved food bloggers from the country.

Raised in Kolkata, Kabita, like many food enthusiasts, enjoyed cooking with her mother. However, with her job in banking, she could not explore her passion until she was disappointed to find out very few options available for Indian food in the UK, where she shifted after her marriage.

Kabita’s food channel showcases recipes that are “so simple that viewers should believe that everyone can cook.”

It was on November 2, 2014, when Kabita posted her video for the first time on YouTube. Apart from her main channel, Kabita has two side channels, one which provides the audiences with quick snack recipes and the other that gives them a look into her life outside cooking.

Although Kabita does not have a production team to help her with the various components that go into the making of her videos, her husband comes to her help. She produces three videos a week, which she tries to shoot all at once.

Kabita believes that “any creative field, including being a YouTuber, can be a profession, provided it is fuelled by passion.”

While it may seem difficult to earn money through YouTube channels, Kabita says she has been leading a comfortable life. “It took me three months to earn my first dollar, but I consistently started getting paid after around five months of starting my channel. As per YouTube’s policy, I can’t disclose the income, but I earn enough to lead a comfortable life.”

Talking about what keeps her going, Kabita shared, “Reaching my first million subscribers gave me a feeling, which is difficult to express through words. I started my channel just to follow my passion, and reaching that milestone made me realise that my passion is useful to millions. The love of my viewers motivates me to work even harder and live up to their expectations. Deciding to become a YouTuber is the best thing that has happened to me.”

For people figuring out their way to make it big in the digital world, Kabita suggests, “Making a YouTube video doesn’t need fancy equipment or a lot of money. You can just use your phone to shoot videos. YouTube is the best platform for you if you’re sitting at home and getting bored, because you can earn a good amount of money with a YouTube channel. You won’t feel like you’re wasting your time, no matter what you do – be it cooking, art, or anything else. There is always an audience for everything.”

