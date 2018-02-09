Anushka’s Parents Gave Virat The Most Meaningful Gift For Their Wedding

When it comes to Anushka and Virat, we go all ‘Aww’ even with the tiniest news about Virushka, and this time it is the adorable gift Anushka’s parents had given to their son-in-law. And what’s more, Mr. and Mrs. Sharma picked up the gift together!

It was during the inaugural event of Tejaswini Divya Naik’s book Smokes And Whiskey that Anushka’s parents were attending when they had Naik sign her book for Virat Kohli, who by the way is an avid admirer of poetry. The book is a collection of 42 love poems on relationships, the ups and downs that come along with it; Naik’s work impressed Anushka’s father.

Well, we have to say that there couldn’t have been a much better gift as when it comes to poetry both Virat and Anushka equally admire it, something evident from the fact that the gift their wedding guests took back home were copies of Sufi poet Rumi’s anthology.

Adding a book of love poems to the combination of Virushka? Ooh, adorable just hit a new high!

H/T: The Indian Express