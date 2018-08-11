Anushka Sharma On How She Wishes To Use The Power Of Her Stardom

Actor, producer, entrepreneur, Anushka Sharma is at the top of her game, and her sheer hard work, talent, and always keeping it real are what laid the foundation for her success. A decade later since her debut, she is an award-winning actress, successful producer and entrepreneur, and an actor who believes in using the power of stardom for the benefit of others.

“I feel like success, money, and fame is for yourself, but power is not your own. The entire purpose of having power is to empower others. Power is not to gloat or to feel like you’re better than others. It is meant to enable someone else’s life and help them make their life better,” the actor told Femina.

Anushka, who has always promoted care and love for animals through her social media is building an animal shelter, which she feels is her biggest achievement till date. “It’s (building an animal shelter) something that gives me a lot of joy and peace. I’ve always been an animal lover and I’ve always wished to use the position that I’m in today in the best way I can,” said Anushka.

The actor believes she was destined to be an actor. “And, if God has put me in this position, then it is for something greater than just working for myself. These are the things that make me happy, even if it’s just making someone smile if they’re in a bad mood or solving someone’s problems.”

“I think things happen for a reason and they happen when they’re supposed to happen. My reactions to situations when something wasn’t good, or to setbacks in life, or if I got too rattled or upset by something, could be different. But whatever happened in my life had to happen so I wouldn’t change anything,” she said.

Speaking of her decade-long journey and the learnings that have come along her way, she said, “It’s been good. It has taught me a lot and elevated my mind such that I’m more open to changes, which I guess you’re not when you’re younger. I have found that I can adapt easily to things now. Hopefully, how I am as a person and how I conduct myself reflects in a way that people around me feel good and happy to be in my presence.”

Now, she has become more confident and possessed a better judgement of scripts, scenes, and emotions. She shared, “I feel more confident and in control of my performance when I’m on set. I guess after having done so many films now and having worked with so many different people just gives you that confidence. Today, I understand scripts better and I know how to look at a scene in a better way. As an individual, I think the growth has been tremendous. I’ve become calmer and less anxious, more aware, and hopefully a kinder, nicer human being. I’m a work in progress in that department for sure.”

On juggling production and acting, she said, “It (production) isn’t easy, for sure. But I think I’m managing it well. My brother helps me with it; the responsibility gets nicely divided.”

She also spoke about the evolving scenario of Bollywood in terms of movies for women and said there is a better and wider reception of women-centric movies today. “Women-centric films have always been made; probably they weren’t made in larger numbers back then. Today we’ve reached a stage where women-centric films are doing really well. Now I would like to believe that we can stop calling them women-centric or male-centric films. If the story is good and it connects with the audience, be it women or men, then the film does well. The audience is way more progressive than we give them credit for. It’s a welcome change and one that we must all celebrate,” said Anushka.

H/T: Femina