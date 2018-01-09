Anushka Manchanda Asks Why We View The Male And Female Nipple Differently In Insta Post

The year 2017 saw many revolutions, one being the battle to end gender-based discrimination which saw many women standing strong against the onslaught of body-shaming comments and online trolls. Starting 2018 on the very note, musician Anushka Manchanda took to Instagram to support the #FreeTheNipple Movement.

Questioning the difference of opinion and reaction that people have to the picture of a female nipple as opposed to that of a male, she posted a set of three photos that depicted her and a bare-chested man.

But as expected, people were ‘offended’ by the display of her own body (stress on ‘her own’ there)

Not someone to silently accept these trolls’ comments, she gave a sarcastically apt answer to them all.

And then happened the thing she had suspected all along- Instagram took down her post, citing it as flouting the norms of their community guidelines.

AND IT HAPPENED. Oh the irony 😂😭 . #freethenipple #equality 1,251 Likes, 156 Comments – Anushka Manchanda (@anushkadisco) on Instagram: “AND IT HAPPENED. Oh the irony 😂😭 . #freethenipple #equality”

Oh, the irony!

H/T: Indian Express