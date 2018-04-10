Anusha Jha Is All Set To Meet The Who’s Who Of Science At Nobel Laureate Meet in Germany

While applying for the 68th Nobel Laureate Meet in Lindau, Germany, Anusha knew that she was up for some fierce competition, but applied anyway sans any expectations. What happened next? Well it is safe to say Anusha Taarinie Jha and her dreams are all set to fly high all the way to Germany.

Anusha is a doctor and a research scholar. She is currently interning at the Kasturba Medical College, Manipal. Anusha received the news of her selection for the Lindau meet on February 27.

Let us now discuss the magnitude of the opportunity that she has cracked. For starters, Anusha is one of the 20 students from India selected for the 68th meet. The platform will give her the opportunity of interacting with celebrated scientists and Nobel Laureates from across the world.

“Once every year, about 30 Nobel Laureates convene in Lindau to meet the next generation of leading scientists: 500-600 undergraduates, PhD students, and post-doc researchers from all over the world,” says the official page of the convention.

In an interaction with The Better India, she shared, “I aspire to be a doctor with a healing touch, a passion that shines through in my work and with empathy towards my patients. The human body is the most complex machine that has ever existed, and I consider myself lucky that I have been given a chance to understand the intricacies of its functioning.”

Anusha has been a meritorious student as well as commendably active in extra-curricular activities throughout. She has participated in a plethora of Model United Nations conferences. To add to it she has also completed her Green Revolution Global Programme. If that was not enough she also happens to be a Trinity Guildhall certified pianist!

Otorhinolaryngology (ENT) is the subject of her interest and ascribes Dr Ajay Bhandarkar with the title of her guiding force and mentor in ENT projects. She is grateful to her family and mentors for providing with unwavering support and encouragement.

Anusha shares, “I ended up undertaking research work in a variety of subjects and have presented papers in 12 conferences till date, winning accolades along the way. It was my quest to figure out the subject which would be my calling and passion, that prompted me to explore each field. I aspire to develop my clinical skills to the best of my ability so that I can use them to diagnose and treat my patients effectively in the future.”

At a time when there is a dearth of dedicated and qualified doctors in the country, Anusha’s Germany trip would signpost a change. Research is the only way to open new avenues in medicine and this gifted academician is all set to open a plethora of them.

