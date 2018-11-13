Anuradha Roy On Her Novel ‘All The Lives We Never Lived’ And Its Women Characters

A wonderful combination of fictional and historical character grappling with love and loss- that’s what author Anuradha Roy’s latest novel All the Lives We Never Lived is about. The book weaves a story of freedom and war, and the consequences one pays for both.

Her book has been longlisted for the DSC Prize for South Asian Literature 2018, which represents the best works of fiction, among 16 other authors’ novels. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Anuradha talked about how the non-fictional characters in her book help in shaping the fictional ones.

“The book plays a great deal with history and memory and fiction and the characters from fiction and non-fiction intermingle to create the world of the novel. I’ve tried to remain true to the real lives and voices of the historical characters while drawing them into fiction. The historical characters are very much a part of the context and action for the fictional ones,” she said.

Talking about how she faced zero difficulties while writing the female character, Gayatri, in her book, she said, “Gayatri came to me very naturally, fully formed. She had a strong voice and personality for me from the time I started thinking about her. The difficult part with her was the letters she writes from Bali to her friend. They had to be in her voice – the voice of a woman in the late 1930s, writing in English to her friend. There had to be a complete change from that of the main narrative, which is in the voice of an oldish man. The tone and style had to be true to the period, to use a conversational idiom that would have been prevalent then, among her class.”

According to her when a writer is honored with awards, it brings their work to a larger number of people. “They are usually judged by your peers and it feels like a vindication of your work if your book is considered for awards,” she said.

H/T: Hindustan Times