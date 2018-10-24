Anupama Chopra And Smriti Kiran On Organising MAMI Amidst The #MeToo Controversies

With #MeTooIndia taking over the creative scene, the Jio MAMI 20th Mumbai Film Festival plunged into controversies even before it has started.

Taking into consideration the recent events, the academy that governs MAMI had to take stern calls and drop some films amidst it all. For instance, AIB production’s Chintu Ka Birthday and Rajat Kapoor’s Kadakh were instantly dropped from the festival’s line-up. However, when filmmaker Shazia Iqbal questioned the basis on which her film Bebaak was dropped from the festival, things got a little complicated for the festival directors.

In a recent interaction with The Hindu, MAMI Festival director Anupama Chopra and creative director Smriti Kiran talked about how #MeToo hit the festival right in the face and why taking all the stern calls that they did was integral to making a point.

Here are excerpts from the interaction:

On dropping films for this year’s MAMI and the ensuing controversy

Smriti: “It’s difficult because these are films that we only picked for the festival. Then we found ourselves at the mouth of a larger movement (#Me Too). As people and as women we stand completely in solidarity with the complainants, with the people who are affected. This couldn’t have been an easy decision. It’s not like these films are there and let’s just drop them. It has been an extremely conflicted time.”

Anupama: “At no point was it easy to take this call. It’s very hard and we are all still struggling with it. We are here to celebrate movies, we are here for the movies. The only reason for a festival to exist is cinema. No one took this call lightly. It is very very tough that we have disappointed filmmakers, disappointed hundreds of people who worked on these movies. A film is not one person’s work. But we just felt that there was a larger cause here.”

“As an Academy, at that point when we made this decision (10 days ago or two weeks ago when it had all just begun) we did not have the luxury of a nuanced response. We were in the eye of the storm and it had to be black and white. It had to convey a tough stand. Truth is that it was very tough and heart breaking for us, as it is for the filmmakers.”

On the allegations of inconsistencies in the decision

Smriti: ” It’s also because of the fact that we didn’t specify the metric on which this decision was taken. We haven’t taken out films by association alone. We haven’t taken out films where there has been an accusation but it has been vehemently denied. For example Nagraj Manjule. There was a complaint filed but he had vehemently denied that. It’s an ongoing thing right now. ”

“The films that were taken out were the films where the principal producers or directors were people who had apologised and stepped down from the concerns that they were heading and said that they could have done more in the positions they were in.”

“You have Rajat Kapoor, the director of Kadakh, who apologised on Twitter. There is Chintu Ka Birthday where Tanmay Bhatt stepped down. Then there were three other films—Shazia [Iqbal’s] Bebaak where Ajay Rai and Anurag Kashyap are both main producers. Vikramaditya Motwane is the principal producer for Awake. Terribly Tiny Tales and Colosseum are principal producers of Binnu Ka Sapna. Chintan [Ruparel of Terribly Tiny Tales] had stepped down.”

Anupama: “The decision is what other larger corporations have also followed. AIB shows have been cancelled by Star.”

Smriti: “Each and every person concerned here has been called and spoken to. It’s not as though this tough decision was taken and no uncomfortable calls were made to let people know. They have been spoken to. With Shazia also I have had several conversations. With each and every person. I have spoken to Kanu (Behl), his producer at Colosseum, Lalit. I have spoken to Tanmay. I have spoken to Satyanshu and Devanshu. It wasn’t easy with them. They are ardent MAMI lovers, helped us with the first promo of MAMI. It was horrible to make that phone call. But they all understood, turned around and said that they understood why this was happening. Everybody looked at the larger picture. MAMI will end in 10 days but the movement won’t stop with that. There will be more conversations around it.”

On calling off the Mela this year

Anupama: “The Mela is a celebration, it is a fan event. We come out to celebrate, want to cheer and hoot, want to get nostalgic with the reunion of a film’s cast and crew. And it just felt tonally off. At this point in the industry a celebration didn’t feel right. We didn’t want to do it in a lame way. I am such a Bollywood lover. I miss it. I wish we could have done it but it just felt that this was not the year.”

On the Oxfam connect for the gender equality award

Smriti: “In Oxfam UK there were sexual misconduct charges against certain officers. At that point of time—February or March—the CEO of Oxfam India wrote to us saying that they were taking very strict steps, that they were an organisation fighting gender inequality, domestic violence and provided crises relief. The officers accused of it were fired. Court cases went on. They resolved the matter with due process so we did not dissociate from them. Also because of the larger work they do. If Oxfam hadn’t taken the steps they needed to take to resolve it, the situation would have been very different.”

“If at any point we would have felt there would be an ideological clash it wasn’t something we wouldn’t have thought about reconsidering immediately.”

On feminist films being dropped because of their brush with the #MeToo movement

Anupama: It can’t depend on the subject of a film. That way if there is someone accused of sexual misconduct [who] made an amazingly empowering feminist film, would you say that it’s ok? You can’t. These are not easy decisions. It’s not as though all of us are conflict-free. We are all still struggling with it. Life isn’t black and white and this decision is[n’t]. If it’s a decision we have collectively decided to go with, then we have to honour it. We can’t make exceptions.

On the festival highlights this year

Smriti: “The team managed to get films we didn’t think we’d get. Like BlacKkKlansman, Boy Erased, Roma, The Wild Pear Tree… Sorry To Bother You came from Twitter trolling. We literally trolled Boots Riley for it on Twitter. He connected me to Annapurna Films.”

“We also have a #MeToo centric programme–one workshop and two conversations on #MeToo. Filmmaker Ruchi Narain will come and lead this for us. She will steer one workshop with filmmaker Anusha Khan and strategic HR, change management, talent transformation and leadership development expert and advisor on sexual harassment prevention Asiya Shervani talking about POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment). What exactly is the law. It exists and is a very well written law but people need to know that. These are open sessions.”