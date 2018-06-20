Anukreethy Vas From Chennai Becomes Miss India World 2018 By Hailing Failure As The Best Teacher

Anukreethy Vas from Chennai won the title of Miss India World 2018 on Tuesday after beating 30 other contestants from different parts of the country. Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana was named the first runner-up and Shreya Rao from Andhra Pradesh became the second runner-up.

The 55th Miss India World, Anukreethy is 19 and has been raised by a single mother. She is a student of Loyola College Chennai. She is pursuing her BA in French from the college and aspires to become an interpreter. She also dreams of becoming a supermodel for she has immense love for the camera.

“Who is the better teacher? Failure or success?” was the question that paved Anukreethy’s way to the crown. Her answer went like: “I would say failure is a better teacher because when you get continuous success in life, you will feel content at a point and your growth will stop. But when you get failures continuously, the soul will have the fire and you will keep working hard until you reach the goal. It’s always been failure in my life that took me to this position – from a village-based place, from all the struggle, I am here. Not even a single person was there to support me other than my mother and I feel only the failures, the criticism I have gone through have brought me up as a confident and independent woman in this society. And experience is always the best teacher and that is what I can tell you. So keep trying. Though the failures might haunt you, success will wish you. (sic)”

Here is a video of her answering the question:

Anukreethy was crowned by Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar in a star-studded event at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai. The judges’ panel included Bobby Deol, Kunal Kapoor, Malaika Arora, fashion designer Gaurav Gupta and cricketer Irfan Pathan, along with Manushi. Karan Johar and actor Ayushmann Khurrana hosted the event.

Neha Dhupia, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra and Pooja Hegde were the part of the team responsible for grooming the participants. The grand finale also witnessed stellar performances by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Jacqueline Fernandez.

