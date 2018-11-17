Anuja Ghosalkar On Challenging Patriarchy Through Documentary Theatre

“I became a full time theatre actor at 34 and it’s quite late to be a theatre actor. But I told myself that I have to give up everything and only do theatre,” shares Anuja Ghosalkar.



When Anuja made the absolute shift to theatre, people thronged her with strange reactions. They raised questions like “Aren’t you too old? Aren’t you too thin?”

“I thought they were joking,” adding “but then I realised it was something way more sinister. They actually meant it.” Nevertheless, she kept getting shows in Mumbai and Bangalore. The problem, however, was that she was typecast. “I would only become a matron or an aunty type figure.”

Anuja had always worked in the art industry, as a film lecturer, film programmer, lecturer curator and thus had a very good understanding of art and theatre. Thus, the directors often approached her with the proposals of collaboration.

“Even when directors said let’s collaborate it would end up in them telling me what to do. They will hand me scripts and I soon realised that the lines didn’t mean anything to me and the dialogues were not true to who I was. So that really bothered me, the process of making the theatre and the fact that I was just reduced to a body in theatre.

She was really unhappy with how the things were going and sought something meaningful. Then everything changed in 2013 when she met a German dramatist who was visiting Bangalore for three months and working on a form called documentary theatre. Back then Anuja had no idea what the form was but readily got on board when he said that they will work on Virginia Woolf.

Picture Credit: Rutwij Paranjape

She shares “The text he was working on was A Room of One’s own. He said let’s all respond to it. I thought it was a really good idea, the beginning part of a performance. Then in three months, he threw tools at us which enabled us in bringing ourselves into it. Here was a theatrical form which did not ask us to become a character. We didn’t have to play Ophelia or Romeo or Juliet. It asked us to bring our story to Virginia Woolf which I thought was incredibly exciting.”

Anuja adds, “In Chapter 3 of A Room of Own’s Own, Woolf asks “what if Shakespeare had a sister,” she calls her Judith and asks if she’d be able to do theatre and concludes that most probably Judith has to kill herself. This made me think of theatre in current times.”

The responses that Anuja had received about becoming a full-time theatre actor at 34 were no different than how Woolf had envisioned Judith’s predicament. “I thought that the situation in India was no different. The women are still categorized, they are still too old, they are still too fat. So I responded to the chapter and talked about my great-grandfather who used to play women characters in plays,” shares Anuja.

Even after the German director left, the seeds that he had sowed stayed with Anuja and thrived. The idea of the documentary theatre intertwined with the story of her great-grandfather stayed with her.

Then through 2013/14/15 she started researching on his great-grandfather and found beautiful pictures of him dressed as a woman. The more she looked at his photographs the more she was smitten by his beauty.

Anuja shares, “I was like wow he is a such a beautiful women. By then my directors had started telling me that “I stand like a man, I sound like a man.” So I thought I will make a performance about these two characters i.e. my great grandfather who plays a woman convincingly and me, who is struggling to be a woman on stage.” Thus, Lady Anandi was born.

The next challenge after the conception of the idea was to put it in front of the world. She recollects, “Nobody wanted to direct it, nobody wanted to give it any money. But I am a tenacious woman and I decided to start showing Lady Anandi as a work in progress. I showed 45 minutes in Mumbai to a paying audience. People paid Rs. 250 to watch my work in progress and that was very encouraging.”

She adds, “I have to say that my audience has been my biggest supporter. So when my own community was like “what are you doing? This is not a play.” The audience said, “whatever you say it is.” I started having long Q and As after my plays and the audience started emboldening some of my choices.”

Picture Credit: Chirodeep Chaudhuri

Explaining the intricacies of documentary theatre, Anuja shares, “Firstly, the role of research is extremely high and important. Secondly, you play yourself. So, I appear as Anuja Ghosalkar in search of her great-grandfather. Thirdly, your relationship with the audience is also integral. I have never had a transactional relationship with the audience. They are a part of the process.”

Today, Lady Anandi has had around 40 shows. It has travelled to Berlin, to Stockholm, to Sweden. In the play, Anuja plays herself and sees the ghost of her great-grandfather every time she goes on the stage. It is a little bit like a lecture demonstration. She projects photographs on her body.

An important part of Anuja’s journey as a theatre artist has been challenging patriarchy through theatre. Thus, when she started working on the form, everything was defined by patriarchy. Anuja explains, “The relationship between the playwright, the director, and the actor is a hegemonic one, where the actor comes the lowest in the hierarchy.”

The form of theatre was patriarchal itself and her first challenge was to break this form. “The form that I have adopted is feminist. It makes a lot of male directors uncomfortable. There are like “Oh this is really raw.” A lot of people have called my form raw and I really like this word, I make myself vulnerable.”

While the rest are all stuck up in finished products, Anuja has been actively breaking that embellished approach to theatre. Anuja says, “Every time someone says my form in raw, I tell them, “That is who I am. Can you accept this rawness? Can you accept this anger?” A lot of people have approached me after my show to say, “You seemed very angry and I said yes I am very angry and what is wrong with a woman being angry?”

She adds, “My relationship with the audience is a much more gentle protective relationship rather than a consumerist relationship. So yeah I have been challenging the patriarchy by all these things, by complicating the relationship between audience and the performer, by the form I present it makes people uncomfortable.”

Picture Credit: Rutwij Paranjape

An integral part of Lady Anandi constitutes Anuja looking at the men in the audience and asking, “Am I woman enough for you?” She shares, I go to the stage and point at one of the men in the audience and ask, “Is my voice the right pitch? Is my gaze too stern? Can I hold the pallu right? Is my waist the perfect size? Is my voice the right pitch? Hey Mr, am I woman enough of you?.”

She adds, “Only one foreigner in Dharamshala said yes (laughs). Everybody else gets very uncomfortable. Thus, in its provocation, in its content also Lady Anandi challenges patriarchy.”

In Anuja’s second show also, The Reading Room, there is no performer. The audience is the performer. She explains, “I ask the audience to bring in letters. There is a little bit of fun element where the letters get mixed up and you don’t read up your own letter you end up reading somebody else’s letter. So the gender, voices, names, I am not interested.”

As a theatre artist, Anuja doesn’t really follow the male/female dichotomy and it was always like that even before she tried her hands on Documentary theatre. Back in college, at the of 19, she directed and acted in Bertolt Brecht’s Waiting for Godot where she and her best friend played, the two male lead characters.

“I have always been interested in what happens when a woman says a man’s lines or vice versa without making it caricaturesque,” says Anuja. She adds, “Man, woman, a child is all mediated through my present body of a 40-year-old woman in Lady Anandi.”

Anuja’s journey with documentary theatre has been emotionally as fruitful as it has been creatively. As she shares, “Emotionally it has been a very empowering journey. I bring the audience’s attention to my body, to the flaws in my body. It’s a great way to accept and love yourself.”

She adds, “As performers, we face rejection all the time and of course in Lady A I have faced a lot of rejection. Even now, people don’t like it, don’t understand it. I am not playing a character, I am playing myself. So if they get uncomfortable or don’t like the character, they don’t like me and that has been very hard, very tough but a great self-acceptance exercise.”

Anuja shares when she started Lady Anandi, she was very angry emotionally and the journey has been cathartic in the sense that it changed over time. Anuja explains, “I was very angry when I started. Probably because I wasn’t accepted. Then I did a show in Dharamshala in 2017 and that was a show I enjoyed. I started to have fun and now I thoroughly enjoy myself. I think in the process of making the show about myself, I have accepted a lot of things about myself. I’d like to say that I am emotionally stronger but that changes from day to day. I vented my anger through it which was legitimate that time.”

Picture Credit: Harsh Bhavsar

She adds, “Thus, emotionally it has been a roller coaster. I have found greater acceptance as I said but there also have been moments of anger, self-doubt. But the anger has been realized.”

Talking about her future plans with the theatre form, Anuja shares, “It’s a new form in India, I can’t be making shows along, say one show in a year or two shows in a year and hope the form will flourish. So, I thought that I need other people to engage in the form.”

She adds, “So I started a series of workshops across India where I started sharing my tools with people. I wanted to share the tools of documentary theatre that I have learned. So I started a three series workshop and shared my tools to educate the audience, to share my learning, to build stakeholders.”

Now, in 2019 Anuja is doing a series where she’d be bringing down international facilitators on documentary theatre. The first workshop would be in Mumbai in the middle of January and a German collaborator is flying down for it. In February there will be a Swiss collaborator and then a Chinese one.

Anuja shares, “I want to bring people from different parts of the world and do these workshops so that more people understand documentary theatre.” All these workshops are geared towards a festival in 2020 which is going to be Asia’s first festival of documentary theatre called Staging Realities.

Cover Picture Credit: Adrien Roche