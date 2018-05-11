Anuja Chauhan Compiles A List Of Books That She’d Have Recommended To Her Late Mother

“She has influenced me as a writer but also as a parent. I have learnt to be emotionally available to my children from her,” says Anuja Chauhan as she fondly reminisces her mother, Pushpa Rahman.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, The Indian Express approached Anuja Chauhan to compile a list of books that she’d want her mom to read or re-read if she were alive. Here are excerpts from the interaction:

“My mother has always been incredibly available to us,” says Anuja. She remembers her mom with a fond smile and takes pride in the fact that her mom was never judgemental. Having lost her mother in August 2016 Anuja expresses that she deeply misses her absence and says that “I am not done grieving her loss.”

An author of seminal books like The House That BJ Built, and The Zoya Factor, Anuja recollects how her mom used to read to her often and how that left a deep imprint on her. Anuja shares that her mom introduced her to Animal Farm when she was just eight. Her mom would get the most quintessential books for them and then discuss the most relevant and engaging details.

Anuja shares: “There was always some literary references in our conversation. She would give these quintessentially important books for me to read but while speaking about them she would do that in the most relatable manner.”

Having grown up in an environment that oozed all things literature, it is but natural that literary references are a part of her rhetoric. Recollecting her childhood she says, “It was like residing inside Little Women.”

Here is her list of books that she would have wanted her mom to read:

My Family And Other Animals

“I would recommend this book to her because ‘Mother’ in that book is just like my mum – so calm and tolerantly loving in the middle of a bunch of maniacs.”

A Suitable Boy

“This book is set in the fifties which is my mum’s magical decade. It was the time when she and her sisters and friends and admirers were all young.”

Three Act Tragedy

“It is one of those rare Agatha Christies which she hasn’t read and would have perhaps enjoyed.”

Pride and Prejudice

“This is mainly just to re-read because it was a favourite of hers.”

The complete works of Oscar Wilde

“Mum loved his sarcasm and wit. Also, I think she would have really enjoyed this book as her daughters had acted lead roles in his plays (The Importance of Being Ernest and Lady Windermere’s Fan) when they were in school and she was so proud of them!”

