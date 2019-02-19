Anu Oraon, Daughter Of Two Leprosy Afflicted Beggars, Is Bringing Hope To Family Through Basketball

“Rising above scorns and criticism, she has a strong message to share – “A doctor’s child will be a doctor, and a beggar’s child will be a beggar is a myth, and I will prove it,” says Anu Oraon, the daughter of two leprosy patients who beg on the streets of Ranchi. Already making her mark as one of the most talented emerging basketball players in Jharkhand, Anu has been living up to her words.

Anu was not even born when her parents contracted leprosy which made it difficult for them to make ends meet and cater to Anu and her four siblings’ needs. Fortunately, a social organisation called Damian Welfare Society got into touch with the family and took responsibility for Anu’s education.

In order to give her a better life, the society enrolled Anu in Nirmala School, Dhanbad, from where she recently passed her Class 10 boards in the first division. Owing to her stellar performance in sports, Anu was able to get a full scholarship in Guru Govind Public School to pursue her senior secondary education.

Anu was in Class 7 when she realised how much she loved basketball and that she had a knack for the sport. She shared in a recent interaction with The Better India, “I didn’t have much idea about basketball back then, but because I like playing sports in general, I joined in for the practice. As the training slowly progressed and I began to do well, a new world of opportunities opened up. I realised that this is exactly what I wanted to continue doing.”

However, it was in 2018 that she got her big break and represented Jharkhand in both junior and senior national championships. After recognising her potential, Jharkhand Basketball Association then sent her for a month-long U-18 training camp to Bengaluru. This opportunity helped her hone her skills and get in touch with some of the top players in the game.

Since the camp, her career has been soaring high and she now hopes to pull her family out of their life of begging and poverty. “I grew up amid a lot of financial and social limitations, but my dreams could not be restricted. That is what I tell myself every day. With support from my teachers, trainers, the school as well as my parents, I will make my dream come true and make my parents proud,” says Anu.

She adds, “My parents have sacrificed a lot for us, and I want to give them a better life in the near future. For that, I will work my hardest and do my best.”

