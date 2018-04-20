Anthropologist Phyllida Jay Discloses Her Most Fashionable Piece From History

Phyllida Jay, an anthropologist specializing in contemporary Indian fashion, luxury and sustainability, visited IWB recently. Jay, through her intensive research, provides in-depth ethnographic insight into the exciting world of contemporary Indian fashion.

Phyllida, who launched her book ‘Fashion India’, shared her views and experience about the Indian fashion industry with us.

What do you think designers’ vision should be to help Khadi gain larger recognition?

One of the problems with Khadi is that it does not necessarily suit very structured or tailored clothing because of the softness of the fabric, its washability, and wearability. So I think it has to be used in a particular manner that celebrates its inherent quality rather than trying to make it into something that it is not. So designers I feel can concentrate on creating loose fitting silhouettes where they really focus on the drapes because khadi drapes very beautifully.

Talking about keeping the authenticity of Khadi intact, she said, there are geographical indicators that are based on the idea of preserving specific crafts and their processes. That might be a way to keep its authenticity intact.

Which designers do you think are Gen Next?

This designer I would not put in the Gen Next category because he has been around for over 10 years, but Gaurav Jai Gupta who goes by the Label Akaaro is simply awesome. The way he deals with the construction of weaves and mixing of prints like silk with wool and cotton is beautiful. His level of engagement with developing the construction of a textile is very special. He has even got a loom in his studio. *wow*

Having studied our Indian history in depth, what is your most fashionable image from the past?

Ohh, undoubtedly it is the sari! The idea of draping the sari in different ways catering to region, culture and ethnic identity is an incredibly rich field of inspiration for designers today.

What is your synonym for fashion?

I relate to fashion as ‘Endless possibilities of self-expression.’

What is your style for winter?

I like layering, so if we were to talk particularly about Rajasthan where the days are warm and nights are quite cold, I think a pair of pleated pants, a crisp white shirt and jacket would be perfect! These can be paired with a cashmere scarf and a long sleeveless coat.

One of the Khadi outfits you love and you don’t want to part with ever?

I have a mashru suit by Ruchika Sachdeva which has cotton on one side and silk on the other, The way it’s woven, and the way Ruchika has adapted this into a contemporary design language, is really clever. It’s a beautiful suit and something I will treasure forever.

Phyllida’s book: Fashion India is available on Amazon in the UK and US as well as Waterstones and independent bookstores

In India, it can be found at CMYK Bookstore as well as other independent bookstores.

This article was first published on December 29, 2016.