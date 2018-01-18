Antara Telang Doesn’t Want To Be The Next Inspiring Story Of ‘A One-Legged Girl’

A road. A tree. A girl.

It was 7 years ago. It was raining heavily, and the streets of Mumbai were crowded with people. A girl was walking back from college in her usual lively spirit with a backpack hanging over her shoulder. She saw a man standing across the road with a trolley selling corn. The burning coal smelled great. The seller wasn’t in a rush rubbing the lemon and spices onto the corn as if he was in slow motion. She thought of taking a photograph to upload it on social media. Right then a nearby tree branch fell on her leg. The next thing she saw was a stark white hospital bedroom.

Antara Telang, a fun-loving girl, lost her leg to this accident (just her leg not her fun-loving spirit) and had to get it amputated when she was 18 years old. She stands out in the crowd, not due to her prosthetic leg, but her great sense of humor. Antara is an entrepreneur and also writes for Sexuality and Disability. Here are her thoughts on disability, stupidity, and accessibility.

You joke a lot about your leg now, how did you manage to deal with the loss in the initial days after the accident?

I started writing and talking about it just in the last year before that it was difficult. I was not depressed but getting used to it took a lot of time. First few days passed in a haze. The first whole year, in general, was tough. A few months after the accident, I couldn’t even wear a prosthetic leg because the skin needed healing. I lived in Sion and college was in town so I thought I would skip a year, but my college St. Xavier’s was very supportive. They let me give my exams from my house itself.

Getting used to everything else was harder than the actual experience of losing a leg. It was more busy than sad. I don’t specifically aim at it being humorous, my general style of writing is ironic so that just flows along.

You keep saying that sympathy is frustrating for you. Share some instances when you totally felt like beating someone up.

It happens a lot of times when somebody finds out that I have a prosthetic leg, they start apologizing. These are people who are complete strangers like at the bank or on the train. They pitifully look at me and stroke my arm. I just want to scream and tell them to stop it. There’s no need to be so sorry. Once, I went to a wedding with my mum and somebody came up to her and asked ‘Is this that daughter or the normal one?’ While I was standing right there. In general, when people find out, they act sympathetic.

You are on Tinder! Tell us about one of your funniest Tinder experiences.

I have written an entire article called ‘Tindering as a one-legged girl in Mumbai.’ Probably the most recent one is when I went with this guy on a date two years back, and just yesterday I get a mail from him. He wants to have some business collaboration. It’s funny and awkward. One of the guys I met, a banker, was a self-confessed Excel addict who made spreadsheets about the women he met on Tinder, categorizing them under ‘cute,’ ‘nice to talk to,’ ‘want to have sex with,’ and ‘potential girlfriend.’ He casually slipped into the conversation that I’d fall into the ‘cute’ category… Whatever that was supposed to mean.

Were you invited to talk specifically about disability at TED?

I was invited by somebody who used to intern at my company, Laugh Guru. By the way, I’m the director there (laughs). They didn’t actually tell me what I should talk about. I could choose to speak about being a woman in business or running a start up, but I chose to talk about disability. I saw this as a huge opportunity, and also, they covered all the expenses, so there was nothing to lose. We usually hear about disability either in a legal manner or an inspirational story. I wanted to talk about something that would be relatable to everyone in the audience. They didn’t need to be disabled to understand what I was saying. It took me a lot of time to write that, and I hadn’t spoken publicly before. Also, my style of writing is better to read rather than saying it aloud.

What were the responses you gathered post the talk?

In the venue, a lot of people came up to me post the event and said there were a lot of things they hadn’t heard about before. They didn’t know they were offensive to other people. It felt good to get those responses.

Throughout the talk, you used the word’ ‘disabled’ and not ‘differently abled.’ Why?

I feel saying differently abled is a very patronizing term to use. It’s like using Harijaan instead of Dalit. You deny the fact that there is a lot of suffering and disadvantages to people with certain disabilities. It is a disability if someone can walk perfectly compared to someone with a prosthetic leg. Differently abled just masks those troubles by pretending that they are different and not a disadvantage.

You have a very optimistic outlook on your disability, but how does one draw the line between being funny and rude?

You can draw parallels with joking about women. Some jokes are funny while some jokes are plainly sexist. It’s a very thin line. I can’t give you a set of rules to follow. When you are joking about disability, the funny humor or the wordplay seem fine unless the word you pun on is offensive. I think the biggest thing is when you have a disability, you have a free pass to joke. Women can make certain jokes about womanhood which if men make can seem sexist. I can make a joke about amputation but not paralysis because that’s not something I have been through. I think it mostly depends on the conversations and the context you are using it in. It’s very subjective.

And what were some of the most ridiculous things people had told you?

A lot of people have been worrying about whom I am going to marry. Now it’s funny, but at one point I actually thought that I would never marry. I have a couple of friends who also have disabilities, and few of them had been told that this was the result of their bad past life. It’s their Karma. One friend got married last year, and at her wedding, her aunt told her, “How did a normal guy agree to marry you? I was expecting a disabled groom.” One guy on Tinder also asked me if apart from my leg, any other part was missing. I had to reassure him everything else was there. (laughs)

Disability is seen as being sexually invisible, what are your thoughts on it?

I agree completely. There are a lot of organizations that are actually trying to debunk these myths. There is also a dating app which is specially designed for us. You can up front state your disability, and people don’t mind. On Tinder, a lot of individuals stopped texting me after I told them about my leg. They did not tell me directly, but you kind of understand when the person gets cold after knowing it. Initially, I never put it in my bio because it’s something personal and not something that defines me. Then I even did this social experiment of putting it in my bio. The number of swipes got reduced. Later when I took it off, the numbers increased. There is a lot of stigmas attached.

In India, it is worse, especially for women. They have to be smart and conform to the idea of being perfect. When someone is physically disabled, it’s a big no-no. I am lucky to have a more pronounced disability because when I wear jeans, you can’t see it. My mobility isn’t hampered. A lot of people don’t know how to deal with it actually. Individuals who are born with disabilities, their parents are used to taking care of them, and so it gets difficult for them to transform into different sexual beings. I lost my leg at the age of 18, so the disability didn’t change the way people used to look at me earlier. But if someone is born that way, everything changes.

There is a lot of work to be done regarding debunking myths. People in India should stop being superficial about it.

What are some of the issues you and people with disabilities face that are ignored by the mainstream attention?

Accessibility. The public transport, government buildings and public spaces, in general, are not accessible to us. The footpath does not have ramps. A bound person cannot access public spaces at all. Even the new buildings that are being made don’t take that into consideration.

The second thing is there is zero sensitization. I face a lot of problems every time I go through airport security. Every time I go through it, the scanner beeps, and I am asked to remove my leg and put it in the basket. The security officials don’t know what to do. I literally have to take off my pants. It’s a very humiliating procedure. I have flown internationally, and except the Middle East, I haven’t been asked to take off my leg. It’s also very inconsistent in India, sometimes it happens, and sometimes it doesn’t. I am close to being in tears every time although it has been happening for so many years.

What solution do you suggest?

I have tried to get the rule changed. I have written to the CISS multiple times. I am working with a lawyer who has submitted a PIL in court about security procedures for disabled people. There hasn’t been any change, and it has been going on for years. The security has been something that has affected me the most. It is a very scarring experience. There are ways to avoid this, and international airports follow it. I find it ridiculous, the amount of money they spend to make the Mumbai airport so colossal and they can’t invest in a full body scanner. There isn’t even one. It would give a disabled person a dignified security check. Even when I had to get my drivers license, it took me a year. I am socio-economically privileged but what about those who are not? The number of processes is too high. Making normal day to day things accessible is a great solution.

Tell us about your trek memories and territories you have conquered?

Being a disabled traveler has been lovely and heart-warming. Complete strangers had wordlessly helped without prying into the how-when-where-what. A woman who ran a tea stall in the middle of nowhere in Himachal Pradesh gave me her hut, with full privacy ensured, to take off my leg and drain out the sweat, no questions asked. Travelling on a budget is only slightly harder for me than it is for other women of my age, and honestly, a lot of the ‘slightly more difficult’ part is entirely on me for biting off more than I can chew.

Since you say you should not be inspiring just because you are disabled, who inspires you?

I believe it is in the small things. My mum is a very inspiring person in my life. She has been strong through our hardships. The quality of being brave without being all macho is something very inspiring. I feel you don’t always need to have a lot of swag and show it over the top but just being there and silently do things. I have been blessed to be around people who haven’t made me feel I should be demanding anything special. They consider me capable of getting whatever I want. I am surrounded by no-nonsense people. I can’t use a disability as an excuse now to cry about anything except that damn airport security.

I would say what an inspiring story this is but Antara would probably stare me through for this. Her Germanic leg can do some serious damage to my head. So I will stick to saying, it was great chatting with her.