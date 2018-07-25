Antara Pandit Of ‘The Bubbly Blogcast’ On Striking The Right Balance Between Motherhood And Personal Life

Antara Pandit’s motherhood mantra is simple: “Motherhood – Powered by Love, Fueled by Coffee, Sustained by Wine.”

As much as everyone might talk about its perks and the sense of fulfillment that it brings along, motherhood is taxing. With an infant to take care of, it is literally like living two lives in a day.

To add to it, moms often tend to push their lives to the back burner. But does that really make one a good parent or a good mother? “Motherhood means different things to different people. To me, it means living up to the responsibility of having someone else 100% dependant on you for everything, but also making sure that life goes on and does not revolve only around my child(ren),” writes Antara.

She adds, “I love being a 3 times a week wine drinking, working, sleep 4 hours a night, unfit mom…because the only way to survive to be a happy mom, is to bring a little bit of laughter, sarcasm, joy & bliss into daily life.”

When Antara had her first child, she was as overwhelmed by motherhood as any other woman. It was only through a keen observation and documentation of her personal experiences that she learned all the right lessons in motherhood.

She shares, “When I had my first child, there was a lot that I was going through internally. There were times when I literally wanted to scream. That is when I started venting on paper and realised that it helped me. It in a way relieved me of all that was going through in my head. It struck me then that if it is helping me it can as very well help others.”



What began as a documentation of her own internal struggles for Antara soon blossomed into full-fledged parenting blog called The Bubbly Blogcast. Once she realised that her personal insights into parenting were helping other parents, she started working on content that would make a difference to expecting, new and veteran moms all over the world.

“The topics I pick are extremely relatable and address many challenges which moms face but do not talk about. My blog is now being used a platform to spark discussions globally on things that were earlier considered taboo to talk about. The articles are all very honest and real with my experiences integrated, which is what resonates with people everywhere,” says Antara, a mother of two lovely boys.

Here are excerpts from an interaction that I had with Antara:

What kind of parenting attitudes are you challenging through The Bubbly Blogcast?

There is a lot of pressure that women put on themselves to be the perfect moms. Be it selecting the diaper brand or picking the right school, they tend to follow what everyone else is doing so as to keep them established as the ‘good parents.’ But parenting style differs for every person and I want them to see and become more aware of the fact that they can’t do everything under the sun. Honestly, parenting is indeed challenging but mom makes it even harder. I am trying to slowly bring that up through the blog.

Are you raising some of the questions that you could not find an answer to when you became a mother for the first time through your blog?

More than questions, I am raising issues, which are not dealt with head-on in our society. Unlike breastfeeding positions and your infant’s sleeping schedule, there are so many things that you can’t find out on Google. For instance, I had a case of postpartum blues after my first son. I’d start crying out of nowhere and there was no information available on what was happening to me. To add to it I was not able to feed him which added to my frustration.

I am addressing all of that on my blog now. After reading my blog, moms approach me and say things like I am glad you brought it up! I am using the platform to slowly start talking about topics that are sitting in moms’ minds but don’t really see the light of the day.

Mothers often tend to put their lives on the back burner and make it secondary. How are you challenging this mindset?

This is exactly why I chose not to breastfeed my second child. While I could not breastfeed my first born, I consciously decided to avoid it with my second one, even when I could do it. And oh my God, the questions that I had to deal with because of my decision! Owing to the taboo that is associated with formula feeding, a new mother in India is constantly judged for such decisions. For me, it was a conscious choice. I wanted to give proper attention to my first child along with taking care of the newborn. And it worked out just fine, in fact, it helped me to be a better mother.

Have there been any changes in the dynamics that you share with your kids with time? How have you evolved as a parent?

For me, parenting is all about drawing a balance between being a mother and a friend. I ensure that there is a line, which is not crossed because, with kids, it is very hard to go back once that line has been crossed. Dev often asks mom are you my best friend? and I always tell him that yes I am your friend but I am your mom first. All of this translates into my writing. I have learned from my real life experiences and that’s exactly what I write about. This is one of the reasons why I started the blog in the first place, I wanted other moms to read about the experience of a mom who has been through it and learns from it.

How did you learn to balance motherhood with your personal life?

To start with, I have a great support system at home. At the time of my first child, initially, when I started going out, I felt slightly guilty about it. The truth is that kids are resilient and can entertain themselves. In fact, it is beneficial for them not to have their moms around all the time. With my second son, I made a conscious effort to do more things that I wanted to do. Also, many people don’t trust the babysitters but take my word, if you want to have a life, you need to trust the babysitter. It also involves giving and dedicating a lot of responsibility to your husband. For instance, when it comes to parenting my husband is not just a helper, we share the responsibilities equally.

How are you making the motherhood experience more inclusive through your blog?

I think moms should let loose. I recently wrote this article about helicopter parenting, the kind of parenting where every mom wants to be in absolute control of everything that their child is doing throughout the day. I think the need is to lose control and let your kid be a little independent so that he/she learns to function with other people as well.

I recently left 13-month-old Shiv with my parents and went on a trip to Hawaii. We had long air travels and that would not have been good for him. Initially, it was a huge issue for me but I knew that it was something that I had to do and I think I am a much better mother for it. Sometimes you need to wrap your head around the things and do what you got to do.

Are you addressing the issues faced by millennial parents through your blog?

From the time our parents had us to today, parenting style has majorly evolved. There is a drastic difference between how things were earlier versus how they are now. There seems to be a lot more pressure on parents now. Right from deciding upon the brand of diaper to selecting the school for your kid, there are so many opinions coming from everywhere.

I have a lot of friends who are facing similar issues. I am addressing them on my blog. Probably this is why I am never out of things to talk about.

It must have taken a lot of nerve to get back to work after your first child. How did you plan your comeback?

I was into family business before I conceived my first child. I decided to go back to work when he was 8 months old and I had to literally push myself to work. But I needed my personal space for my sanity and to be a happy individual, which is a prerequisite to be a good parent because our kids take on our vibes. It was very hard for the first week and my mind was in two places. But it got better eventually. The little time I had at work started making me feel more energetic at home and I could take better care of Dev. That is why this is something that I encourage everyone to do. Thus to answer your question, yes it took a lot of nerve.

In one of your articles, you have talked about raising your boy as a feminist. How are you planning to do the same?

In India, we hear news of girls being raped and abused every other day. I think the problem lies in the way our boys are being raised and we need to start from the basics if we wish to impact a change. In our culture, since childhood boys are taught to suppress their emotions. If by chance, a boy expresses his emotions, or, God forbid cries, he is called a wuss.

Thus, I am teaching my son that it’s good to be expressive, kind and sensitive. I have focused on honing his emotional and sensitive side. For instance, if I catch him crying, I don’t ask him to stop it. I just ask him to go to a side, finish his crying, get it all out and come back because it’s okay to cry.