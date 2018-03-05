Anshula Kapoor Stands By Sisters Janhvi and Khushi, Asks Abusive Troll To Back Off

Sridevi’s untimely death brought a storm of sadness in the nation, especially into the lives of her two young daughters – Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. In this difficult time, the entire film industry was there to support the family.

Boney Kapoor’s children from his first wife Mona Kapoor – Arjun and Anshula Kapoor – have also stood as strong pillars of support despite earlier not having been very close to either Sridevi or her daughters. Boney also mentioned their names in a post that he shared recently. He had written, “I am blessed to have the support and love of Arjun and Anshula, who have been such pillars of strength for myself, Khushi and Janhvi. Together, as a family we have tried to face this unbearable loss.”

Strong willed, they dare to blossom & hold their own, spreading their beauty wherever the wind takes them. Wildflowers dare greatly

Now, as the family is trying to recover from the unforgettable pain, Anshula posted a picture on Instagram that read, “No matter how chaotic it is, wildflowers will still spring up in the middle of nowhere.“

However, a follower of hers seemed a bit unhappy with Sridevi’s daughters and wrote a nasty, abusive comment targetting at the young girls. Anshula stood by Janhvi and Khushi like a true sister and slammed the user with a dignified reply. She replied, “@richa3887 hi, I’m requesting you to refrain from using abusive language especially towards my sisters, I do not appreciate it & have therefore deleted ur comments. While I am grateful for your passion & love for bhai & me, just a small correction – I was never working outside India. Let’s please spread joy & good vibes. Thank you for the love 🙏🏼“