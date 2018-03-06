Anoushka Shankar’s #ImDone Trends, Gets Actors Kalki And Priyanka To Share Their Stories

Yes, we, as women, are strong, powerful, and independent and we don’t need to be apologetic for that. We are feminists, believe in equality, and are proud of our achievements and we don’t care if our confidence comes across as “bossy”.

Still dealing with stereotypes, fighting the inequality battle, being apologetic for who we are, aren’t we all kind of done with these things? Well, famous Sitar player and composer Anoushka Shankar certainly is. She shared a video on Twitter speaking of the things she is done doing in her life. She shared how she is done with making herself smaller to help men around her feel big, done with adding a laugh at the end of the sentence to make it sound less rude or less intimidating, carrying shame for men which belongs to them for their behaviour, and a lot more that will resonate with you.

Anoushka Shankar tweeted a video:

Anoushka Shankar on Twitter I’m done. Are you? I nominate @thandienewton @RichaChadha @PoornaJags @Alyssa_Milano @maryamccartney @kalkikanmani @kaymontano @SophieRunning @lilycole and all of YOU to tell me what you’re done with. #TimesUp #MeToo #ImDone https://t.co/TJ2mGjmDxx

She further nominated Kalki Koechlin, Alyssa Milano, Richa Chadha, Priyanka Bose, Sonam Kapoor, Sophie Walker, Poorna Jagannathan, Thandie Newton, Anita Rani, and many more strong women.

Of which, Kalki Koechlin and Priyanka Bose have tweeted. Kalki shared how she is done with the nurturing and caring of the environment being considered a feminine responsibility.

Kalki केकला on Twitter Here’s my response to @ShankarAnoushka #feminism #ImDone and #InternationalWomensDay I nominate @FarOutAkhtar @thehappydance @karunanundy @thetanmay to say what they’re done with on the topic of gender inequality https://t.co/1AHbIoz2Kc

She has further nominated Farhan Akhtar, Tanmay Bhat, and Karuna Nundy.

Priyanka Bose says she is done with making excuses for not being able to express and not valuing the support system she has.

Thank you @anoushkashankarofficial . Here I am done with many things. If change starts from myself, so be it. I nominate @missmalini @sarahjanedias @suddenly_sparrow @pareshk to say it proudly what their #imdone quota is. 🤩 83 Likes, 3 Comments – B O S E (@priyankabose20) on Instagram: “Thank you @anoushkashankarofficial . Here I am done with many things. If change starts from myself,…”

She has further nominated Miss Malini and Sarah Jane Dias.

What are you done with? Share with us.