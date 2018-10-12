Anonymous Woman On Twitter Accuses Filmmaker Subhash Ghai Of Drugging And Raping Her

Writer Mahima Kukreja has shared screenshots of a private conversation on Twitter where an anonymous woman accused director Subhash Ghai of drugging and raping her and shared that the incident happened when she was ‘working with Subhash Ghai on a film’. Kukreja wrote that the alleged victim is a ‘credible media/lit personality’.

“He said he would be my mentor and would guide me in the film industry. I listened because I had no Godfather in the film industry and no friends. I was new to Mumbai. But I was hungry to learn and to prove to my parents that being a director was my true calling,” the accuser wrote.

“In the beginning, he would take me to music recordings and I’d have to sit there till very late at night with other male members. No one did anything in front of him. When recordings finished I took an auto home or he would drop me. He slowly started putting his hand on my thigh, giving me a big hug saying I did good that day. Then he’d call me to script sessions at his small apartment In Lokhandwala,” she continued. “This was where he said he’d do script sessions with other actresses. When I went there though there was no one and he was alone In his two bedroom place. This was not the house he stayed with his wife. This was he said his thinking pad.”

But instead of a script session, he started about “how he was so misunderstood in the industry” and the woman was the only one who loved him. He started weeping, put his head on her lap and then got up to forcefully kiss her. “I was shocked and left that day,” she said.

“The next day in office he said lovers have tiffs. And I should just get on with work. I had no other job, no financial security, no family. I let it go cos I was scared and I told only the first AD and my two other girlfriends who I don’t want to name bcos they have their own cross to bear with him as he tried things with them as well,” the woman wrote.

“One evening after a music session it became late again and he decided to have a drink. He used to love whiskey. His driver Babu used to have a ready stash in the car. No one used to check. He gave me a drink as well it was spiked. After that I remember getting into his car and I thought he was dropping me home. But he made Babu drive to Lonavala. I was in and out of consciousness but I remember clearly and I swear on my child that I asked him where are we going and please take me home. He took me to Fariyas hotel. He said he went there regularly to write. They always had a suite available for him. I was wobbly but he held me and took me to the suite. He took off my jeans and he mounted me. I was trying to scream but he put his hand over my mouth. I was also not very lucid bcos of the drug in my drink. So I cried and passed out. Next morning I remember he had ordered some toast and was having breakfast when I woke up. The sofas were red and musty. The sunlight streamed in from the windows to my right. I vomited,” the accuser continued.

He then proceeded to drop her home. But when she took a few days off, a person from his team called her to say that she wouldn’t get her monthly salary if she quit now. “So I went back to work and gave my resignation a week later,” she wrote. The accuser has not spoken to or seen Ghai since then.

Retaliating against the above allegations, Subhash Ghai has denied the claims and commented that it is becoming a fashion of “bringing stories from the past without truth or half-truth. I deny, strictly and firmly, all false allegations like these.” He went on say that he has always respected every woman in his life and at the workplace and asked the woman who accused him to prove her allegations in court or he will file a defamation case against her.

H/T: Hindustan Times