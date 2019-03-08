Anny Divya, World’s Youngest Female Pilot To Fly Boeing 777, Joins LinkedIn’s Influencers

Anny Divya made history in 2017 by becoming the youngest woman pilot to fly the Boeing 777. In yet another feat, she has joined the exclusive league of global influencers on LinkedIn, this Friday.

LinkedIn influencers are selected by invitation only and they share and discuss trending topics to spark thoughtful conversations by curating content in forms of articles and posts so as to inspire others to achieve their dreams. At present, the list comprises of over 500 influencers from world’s foremost thinkers, leaders, and innovators, which include Narendra Modi, Bill Gates, Priyanka Chopra, Oprah Winfrey, Sachin Tendulkar, and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, among many other renowned personalities.

“Today as a LinkedIn Influencer she shares her story with LinkedIn’s 610+ million members across the world and 55+ million members in India on how she fought societal conventions, language barriers, and family pressure to succeed in a male-dominated profession,” said LinkedIn in a statement.

Adding to it, Mahesh Narayanan, Country Head – India, LinkedIn, welcoming Anny on board said, “Anny Divya has a strong voice that will inspire our members to go after their dream job. As we celebrate International Women’s Day, we are thrilled to welcome her as an Influencer on LinkedIn.”

Anny Divya on Twitter I am delighted to be a @LinkedInIndia Influencer. I am looking forward to inspiring others who dream of flying high. Catch me in a conversation with @LinkedIn: https://t.co/hibuP8pwGi #LIInfluencer #InItTogether #BalanceForBetter #IWD2019 https://t.co/9OK3NcxcXi

Divya was born in a lower middle-class family in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Becoming a pilot was her dream as a school girl. She started learning flying aircraft at the age of 17 and in two years she received her license and was employed with Air India.

In her first post on LinkedIn, Divya shared how her support system helped her pursue her dream job and how perseverance and hard work have led her to success.

Talking about many fields being male-dominated, she said, “They have to do a lot to create awareness about aviation and other fields where women are not working.”

