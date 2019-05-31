Annie Zaidi, Indian Playwright And Journalist, Wins Global Book Prize Worth $100,000

For her essay ‘Bread, Cement, Cactus’ Indian playwright and journalist Annie Zaidi was announced the winner of the 2019 Nine Dots Prize, which is an award for creative thinking tackling contemporary societal issues.

To win this prize, the entrants have to respond to a question in 3,000 words. The one who wins gets $100,000 (Rs 69.83 lakh) to expand the essay’s idea into a short book. “Is there still no place like home?” was the question this year.

“My work has often crossed over genres, traversing between memoir and journalism, and this timely but wide-open question encouraged us to approach it with methods that were equally far-ranging,” said Zaidi.

Till now, Zaidi did not “have the financial, or even mental, bandwidth’ to start a project like this. “The Prize will allow me to dedicate time to the examination of this question, which is of critical importance in the modern world – and it will help fund the necessary research trips, which, as a freelancer, is something I appreciate hugely,” she added.

“Zaidi’s entry, ‘Bread, Cement, Cactus’, combines memoir and reportage to explore concepts of home and belonging rooted in her experience of contemporary life in India, where migration – within the country, especially from villages to cities – is high,” said the Nine Dots Prize in a statement.

“In Annie Zaidi, we have found a powerful and compelling voice with a unique insight into what home means for citizens of the world today,” said Goldhill. “We are very excited to see how Annie’s work will develop over the coming year and hope that it will help further current conversations around the concept of belonging worldwide,” said Professor Simon Goldhill, a fellow of King’s College, Cambridge, of the Nine Dots Prize Board.

H/T: Scroll.in