Anna Rajam Malhotra, India’s First Female IAS Officer, Passes Away At 91

On Monday, Anna Rajam Malhotra, 91, who became India’s first woman IAS officer after Independence in 1951, died in Mumbai. She served in the Madras State under then Chief Minister C. Rajagopalachari and at the Central government.

When she joined the civil services and opted for the Madras cadre, the interview board tried to dissuade her by saying that it would be suitable for her, as a woman, to join the Foreign Service and the Central Services, but she persisted.

Also, C. Rajagopalachari, also called Rajaji, was against women joining public service and thus wasn’t in favour of her taking up the post.

“He was convinced that I would be unable to handle the law and order situation,” she said. Not one to give up, she proved herself with time. In fact, sometime later, at a public meeting, Rajaji himself called her as an example of progressive women.

She worked under seven Chief Ministers and also with Rajiv Gandhi, who was in-charge of the Asian Games project in Delhi as an MP in 1982. She had also served in the personnel section of the Union Home Ministry and accompanied former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on an eight-nation tour.

The construction of India’s first computerized port Nhava Sheva (Jawaharlal Nehru Port) in Mumbai was successfully executed by her as its chairperson.

“She was a great lady and she was my role model. Whenever people appreciated me, they used to say my actions resembled hers a lot,” said retired Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer Santha Sheela Nair.

H/T: The Hindu