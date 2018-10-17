Anna Burns Becomes The First Writer From Northern Ireland To Win The Man Booker Prize For Fiction

Anna Burns on Tuesday became the first writer from Northern Ireland to win the Man Booker Prize for fiction. She won the 50,000-pound ($66,000) prize for her story Milkman, a story revolving around individuals, conflict, and power set during Northern Ireland’s years of Catholic-Protestant violence. It is a vibrant story laced with violence.

The 56-year-old novelist told reporters that she was “stunned” by the win. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, presented Burns with her trophy during a black-tie ceremony at London’s medieval Guildhall.

“I just wait for my characters to come and tell me their stories, and I can’t write until they do. Also, as with a lot of writers, they don’t earn much money. So that gets in the way of the creativity,” said Burns.

She shared that with the prize money, “I will clear my debts and live on what’s left.” Turns out that Milkman took a long time to finish and during the period Burns had to struggle financially.

The author also shared that she found the inspiration to write Milkman from a teenage girl walking down a street in a divided city while reading Sir Walter Scott’s novel Ivanhoe.

A bookish young woman renders Milkman with its narrative voice who in dealing with a treacherous old man who manipulates family ties, social pressure, and political relations as weapons of sexual oppression and harassment. The book which is set in the 1970s was published at the time when the revolutionary wave of #MeToo was taking over the world.

“I think this novel will help people to think about ‘Me Too,’ and I like novels that help people think about current movements and challenges. But we think it’ll last it’s not just about something that’s going on in this moment,” said philosopher Kwame Anthony Appiah, who chaired the judging panel. He further added, “I think it’s a very powerful novel about the damage and danger of rumor,” he added.

