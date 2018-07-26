Ankita Lokhande On Why It Is Important To Love Yourself Before You Fall In Love With Someone

Ankita Lokhande, who played the lead character of Archana in the popular daily soap ‘Pavitra Rishta’, is back again after a long break and is currently working in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi alongside Kangana Ranaut. In a recent chat with The Times of India, she talks about this new beginning of her career and why she believes in loving herself first.

Ankita worked on Pavitra Rishta for six years and when the show ended, she decided to settle down with her then-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. “But soon, I realized that things don’t go as per plans and I felt that once you put the makeup on, it never really goes off your face. You want to work and grow in life. I felt that I needed to get back to working like I did before and I am back in the game now. Also, I got really good offers on television, but I was not focused at that time. But now, I feel I want to give it my best. It’s time to work hard again. That’s why when I was offered the film ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, I could not say no to it,” she said.

Years have passed since she last worked on television, but according to her, not much has changed on television when it comes to the portrayal of a bahu.

“I feel that from the time we had Smriti Irani portraying the bahu in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Pavitra Rishta to now, TV continues to portray the bahu in the same way. Nothing has changed in the last two decades, because the audience enjoys such saas-bahu dramas,” she said.

“Largely, the TV audience wants to watch kitchen politics and therefore, the makers are creating the same kind of shows. Having said that, I am what I am today because of Pavitra Rishta, but now, I want to explore more. I want to see a different side of me — on the big screen. It has been a childhood dream to act in films,” she added.

As clear her concepts are when it comes to work, she goes for the same balance in life as well. “I feel it is important to love yourself before you love anyone else. If you are not happy from within, you won’t be able to keep the other person happy. Right now, I am not focusing on what kind of a person I want to get married to because I feel loving myself is more important,” she said.

“After I started working on Manikarnika, I realized that I love the camera and acting. In the last few years, I meditated a lot, focused on my fitness and have become calmer and more mature as a person. I want to settle down as a happy housewife, but I also feel that the real happiness lies in my work. I enjoy acting,” she added.

