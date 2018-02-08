Anju Dodiya Is All Set To Release Her 17th Solo Exhibition Inspired By Sylvia Plath’s ‘Mystic’

With her work immersed in throes of violence and fear of loss, Anju Dodiya is an artist well received in the art fraternity with her works fetching no less than a bounty in the auctions. The Avant Garde artist who lives by her art is all set to release yet another solo exhibition titled The Air Is A Mill Of Hooks.

The Air Is A Mill Of Hooks, would be Anju’s 17th solo exhibition and the title has been derived from Sylvia Plath’s poem Mystic. The exhibition is slated to open on February 8 at Delhi’s Bikaner House by Vadehra Art Gallery.

“I’m a chronic self-doubter. It’s quite an illness”, she said in an interaction with Vogue. Naturally, owing to her temperament her work goes through a critical gaze and the end result is most fine. Inspired by the spectacular architecture of Bikaner House, Anju has envisioned The Air Is A Mill Of Hooks as a journey from light to darkness.

Fear in an all-pervading element of Anju’s work and is manifested by nuances like stabbing her alter-ego with a pencil. A few of her works have been designed on mattresses which have been cut, folded and organised in shapes, some of which are clumsy and some others neat. Books appear repeatedly in her books as a motif of the frailty of culture in a society that is undergoing drastic and continuous change.

“I make art because there’s no choice. If that’s the only way you know, you can’t doubt it. There’s no other way”, said the artist about her work which is a mesh of fear and defiance.

Interestingly, while Sylvia Plath has inspired the title of her upcoming exhibition, the interplay of violence and fear in her art echoes of a symmetry that the art community witnessed decades ago: the violent and all-consuming union of Ted Hughes and Sylvia Plath.

H/T: Vogue