Anju Bobby George Questions Sports Ministry’s Attitude Towards Athletes

Recently Anju Bobby George was asked to step down from her position as a national observer for athletics by the sports ministry. Conflict of interests and her association with an upcoming sports academy were cited as the reasons for the same. In the response, she wrote a heartfelt letter to the sports ministry.

Anju became a household name in the country after winning a bronze medal in Long Jump at the 2003 World Championships in Athletics held in Paris. Anju was also a finalist in the 2004 Athens Olympics. She said that it is very difficult for the country to score a medal owing to the lack of resources.

Out of the blue the sports ministry, along with Anju, asked Abhinav Bindra, Karnnam Malleswari, PT Usha, and Kamlesh Mehta to step down as national observers by writing a terse letter to them.

“I have been working for the last 12 months, a responsibility assigned to me by the government of India. I believe I have done justice to this honorary assignment by diligent recommendations to the sports ministry,” wrote Anju in a response to ministry’s letter.

“I am also pained to state that many recommendations from my side have not been followed up and a lot is to be done to improve the state of Indian sports. Whether it is infrastructure, training or sports management, a collaborative sustained effort by government and those who have excelled in sport can produce great results,” added Anju in her letter.

“Expectations of sportspersons from the government have grown but expecting an immediate change is not correct. Rathore has been a great sportsperson and knows the pain and agony of sportspersons well,” said Anju as she spoke to media on Friday regarding the same matter. She also talked about a slack on the ministry’s side. She said, “We are far behind in terms of facilities for athletes.”

