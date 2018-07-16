Anjali Menon On Her Film ‘Koode’ And The Need For WCC And ‘Me Too’ In Malayalam Film Industry

Anjali Menon is a name well hailed in the Malayalam cinema. A Kerala State Award holder, Anjali has delivered substantial films which have appealed to Malayalis everywhere.

In a recent interaction with Scroll, Anjali talked about her hit film Bangalore Days, upcoming film Koode and the need for Women in Cinema Collective. Here are excerpts from the chat:

On Bangalore Days

Commenting on how Bangalore Days became such a big success, Anjali says, “The film had a relatable family idiom. The main characters were cousins. The tone and the humour were also what people connected with. Here’s another reason: the film had subtitles for non-Malayali audiences. Outside of Kerala, everyone could watch it with subtitles. So the market value of the film went up.”

“I think it was a certain social climate at the time. People wanted young voices, young characters. The characters in Bangalore Days were all people who wanted to do things out of their comfort zones,” she adds.

On Koode

Anjali shares that she has used the same approach in making Koode that she did in Bangalore Days.

“Koode is about relationships in families. A family has a very strong emotional connection. But even in families, there’s so much that’s left unsaid and unspoken. That’s what Koode looks at. It has humour but it also has many other moods and dark moments too. That’s the crux of it,” says Anjali.

On the characters in her films

Anjali’s films have really strong characters, both male and female. It is, however, her female characters that are talked about more, while the male ones get ignored.

Commenting on the same, she says, “Yes I’m surprised that no one talks about the male characters. My attempt has been to portray men who aren’t bigoted. In Bangalore Days, Arjun [Salmaan] asks his cousin Divya [Nazim-Fahadh] why she needs to change her name after she marries Das [Fahadh Faasil]. Das, for his own reasons, can’t engage with the marriage but he always treats his wife with respect. Kuttan [Nivin Pauly] sees a foreign girl but he doesn’t make remarks about her. There’s a certain kind of value these characters have. It’s saying that heroes can be like this.

Anjali further explains, “Not every man is macho. Men can be fragile and on the brink too. But they find the strength in themselves. This [is] character history that a lot of people may relate to. It’s important to show that men have feelings too and are affected by things.”

On the recurrent theme of family and relationships in her films

Sharing what’s there in the theme of family and relationship that appeals to her the most, Anjali says, “Human emotion is what all films run on, irrespective of language and culture. Family is a very peculiar unit.”

She adds, “In a family, there are people not related by blood, for example, a husband and a wife. Equally, in Bangalore Days, there’s a family of bike riders, brought together by a shared passion. In Manjadikuru, a 10-year-old boy discovers more about himself, his family and his culture during a 16 day funeral period for his grandfather. It’s the dynamic that’s interesting.”

On the need for Women in Cinema Collective

Anjali is a member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). Commenting on the need for an organisation like WCC in the Malayalam film industry, Anjali says, “WCC has come about because there is a need for voices to be heard. In Kerala and many other parts of the country, working conditions for women who work in cinema are below par.”

“We want to make it conducive for everyone, no matter what their gender, to work in the industry. The unfortunate event where an actor was assaulted while on the way back from filming, cannot happen again,” she adds.

On the ‘Me Too’ movement in Malayalam cinema

Talking on why there is a need to initiate a ‘Me Too’ movement in Malayalam cinema, Anjali says, “There are people who are in their comfort zone. It’s often a lack of awareness of issues. There’s a gap to be bridged here. We need to create an awareness that yes, there are problems here. But we also need to offer solutions. We’re expecting people to move out of their set patterns. The truth is, it’s time for things to evolve.”

