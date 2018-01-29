Anjali Gulati Of People Konnect Believes That Flexible Timings Will Help More Women Return To Work

Something that started in a small corner of her house has now turned into a team of over 30 people working in various locations.

On the face of it, People Konnect comes across as a recruitment company. But it has decided to set itself apart by conducting various initiatives over time. One such prominent effort is the ‘Back to the front’ campaign that is enabling inclusive ecosystems for women across sectors and life stages through innovative, workable and sustainable strategies and solutions along with Corporates. ‘Kart by Moms’ is yet another initiative, meant to empower and create a marketplace for mompreneurs in the corporate gifting segment.

Anjali Gulati is the director of People Konnect and a strong proponent of flexible work timings for work-life balance. With her initiatives, she is supporting women entrepreneurs and women who wish to come back to the workforce. In this interview, she tells us about all the hurdles that women face when returning to the workforce and gives some valuable pointers on overcoming them. Excerpts

Let’s start by talking about this wonderful ‘Back to Front initiative’ that you started and how it supports people returning back to the workforce.

We are in the hiring business for the last eight years and about three years ago there was a wave of encouraging diversity in the workplace. All the companies wanted to bring women employees on board to promote diversity. There weren’t many women employees that time and therefore, we started this initiative primarily for women who wanted to get back to work after a break. We have expanded the scope of our work over the years and we consult businesses regarding inclusion at the leadership level, unconscious biases, how to handle stereotypes and how to build women leaders. We also work with a lot of women entrepreneurs and that’s how “Kart by moms” started. Basically, all our services have aligned to encourage women in their careers.

What HR policies and organizational values do you think can contribute and enable women coming back after a sabbatical?

Flexibility with regards to work schedule and timings is essential for women coming back to the workforce. If companies can offer flexible work hours, then women don’t have the pressure to manage work-life balance. Another factor is effective implementation of policies that support women employees. A lot of companies have plans on paper, but a right mindset and a culture need to be set in the organization by executing such policies for women’s empowerment.

What kind of prejudices do women returning to work face?

There’s doubt about whether women will be able to give their 100% or not. If they have kids, then there are questions regarding being able to manage work if her child gets sick or what if she gets caught with some commitments at home and is not able to contribute entirely to projects.

How should women manage these challenges?

Some women do face these challenges. But the key is to structure and multi-task to manage everything correctly and most of the women do this and are successfully managing both their personal and professional lives.

Tell us what made you chose the corporate gifting segment in your initiative Kart By Mom.

We chose this sector because of the easy access as we have been dealing with corporates for our other initiatives for quite some time now. For selecting mompreneurs, we consider only manufacturers and not resellers. Also, we look at the scalability or their bandwidth because our orders are usually bulk orders and not for a couple of products.

Have organizations become more open to accepting women employees coming back to work after a break now?

Yes, there are a lot of improvements, but the battle still needs to be fought. In spite of having policies, they are not efficiently implemented. One woman at our forum told me once that she received all the support when she had her first child but when she had her second child, her organization was not that supportive in spite of having so many policies in place. So it’s the implementation and the mindset that needs to be augmented for making workplaces adaptable for women employees.

What kind of policies have you introduced in your company considering that you have a big team of women employees?

Flexibility is something I always emphasize on when it comes to making policies for women employees. Some people follow the 9-6 schedule others follow 10-7 and so on. Sometimes if they have to leave early for some critical reasons, then we don’t question them for that as long as they are able to contribute and add value to the organization. Though we have had few cases where some employees exploited this liberty most of our staff is very efficient and dedicated.

What advice will you give to women who work as freelancers from home?

Have a strict discipline when working from home. Don’t get carried away with other engagements because even though you are at home, it is still your working day. Also, try to scale up by networking or pitching. Most of the times women get comfortable with initial success, but I think it’s important to leverage what you are good at.

Did you follow any set routine while you were working from home?

Yes. I used to be at my desk by 10 am and then used to take a break when my kids would come home from school. After a brief break, I used to again get back to work. I had set the discipline for people at home as well, my kids and maids would never barge in when I used to be at work in my room.

Tell us some dynamics of all-women teams that corporate organizations must notice.

Unlike popular belief, women groups are incredibly supportive of other team members. Also having women role models who inspire other members, a mentor with whom you can identify, are great to motivate women employees and teams in the organization.

How can organizations encourage women employees?

Eliminating unconscious biases is very important to inculcate a culture of diversity. Also, inclusion in leadership roles is essential to bring out the best out of women teams and employees at workplaces. To bring out the effectiveness of women employees a culture of equality and respecting each other’s boundaries and creating an equitable workspace, where everyone can be at their best is fundamental.

Do you think organizations will start acknowledging mental illness as grounds for leave as well?

Yes. In fact, we should be considerate to not just give them to those who are going through illnesses but also those who go through emotional turmoil because of personal matters.

Can you brief us on some HR policies that enable proper work-life balance?

The flexibility of working hours and allowing employees to work remotely apart from the core hours. Also, all the policies must be for both men and women. For example, there are paternity leaves offered by some organizations which I think is a great initiative. Vodafone has set an excellent example for this.

How can we help women recognize professional opportunities and make the most of them?

Networking is the key to tap professional opportunities. In case you are going on a career break, it’s important to keep in touch with your colleagues and managers because they can be of great help when you want to resume work after taking a break. Also, have a backup plan before you take a sabbatical.

Finally, please share some tips for salary negotiation for women who plan to come back to the workforce.

Realize your worth and demand fair compensation according to the value you bring to the table. Also, at the same time, it is important to stay realistic and not ask for too much. Usually, women who return back to the workforce settle for less than what they deserve. You need to realize and present your skills and competencies to the hiring manager to negotiate effectively.