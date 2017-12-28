Anisa Sayyed Wins Gold At The 61st National Shooting Championship

Anisa Sayyed from Haryana has won the women’s 25m pistol gold by setting a new record at the ongoing 61st National Shooting Championship Competitions (61st NSCC) in Trivandrum on Wednesday. Shital Shivaji Thorat and Rahi Sarnobat won silver and bronze, respectively.

Anisa has created a new finals national record score of 33. On the other hand, Shital shot 30 in the eight-woman final and Rahi made it till 28.

In other news, the upcoming talent Manu Bhaker won a gold medal at the Nationals. She’s won at the junior team and junior team civilian 25m women’s pistol events. In the junior women’s 25m pistol, another Haryana shooter Chinki Yadav won gold with another finals national record score of 31.

Others girls who are celebrating their victories are Haryana’s Gauri Sheoran who won a silver and Saee Ashok Godbole of Maharashtra who bagged a bronze.

H/T: Hindustan Times