Animal Activist Fizzah Shah Creates A Safe Haven For Stray Animals In Need

Animals don’t have a voice to share their thoughts and pain with us but that doesn’t mean they don’t have feelings. How often do we care to understand the unsaid and look after them in times of distress? For animal activist Fizzah Shah, the need to help furry friends is her topmost priority.

An incident shook her up in a way that it led her to open a place which would keep rescued animals in a safer environment. In a conversation with Femina, Fizzah shared, “My daughter told me about a breeder who had a little pup that he was having trouble selling. He had a bad reputation; one that involved disposing of such dogs. My daughter wanted to bring the dog home, but I was a bit hesitant as we’d never had one before. Finally, I gave in. The first time I ever picked up that puppy, I saw how scared and fragile she was. Unfortunately, she died a few months later, and I was left traumatised.”

After the incident, she took an initiative to look after the stray dogs that were not able to fend for themselves. “I found myself wanting to do something for them. I asked my vet for suggestions and he advised that I could start by feeding strays. So, I started feeding biscuits to the dogs in my locality, and I noticed that some of them were injured and sick,” she recalls.

Moved by this sight, Shah began contacting rescue homes and NGOs that could take care of these animals, but they couldn’t always help. So, she decided to look after the welfare of strays by feeding them and taking them to the vet for providing them with the basic first aid. “Once you start working for animal welfare, there’s no coming back.”

But looking after the dogs in her own locality wasn’t enough, and she realised that she had to reach out to many others, “I bought a vehicle to transport the dogs to and from the vet, and I drove it myself. Some of my friends helped. I used to feed almost 300 dogs in Andheri, where I live,” she shared.

Soon after, Shah started noticing that bigger animals needed her help, too. She came across bullocks that were worn-out with age and long years of toil and these animals would end up in slaughter houses once they got old and couldn’t work. So, Shah decided to buy these bullocks from their owners and give them a safe home. “This is when I thought about buying my own place where these animals could live. I purchased some land in Virar and started developing it. I brought the cows and bullocks there first. It’s been 15 years since I opened the farm and now it’s a green haven for all my four-legged friends.”

This was the beginning of her initiative and once she got a place to keep the animals, she brought in many animals who needed attention. Shah looks after 100 cows and bullocks, 60 dogs, some geese and hens, rabbits, donkeys, goats and ducks on her farm. Not just this, she has also adopted police dogs who were a part of the bomb detection squad that kept the city safe during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

“When these dogs retired from active duty, the police kept them on in their kennels. But I wanted them to have a good, peaceful life, so I wrote an application to the police after which they sent over a team to look over my farm. They were impressed and gave me permission to adopt the dogs. Finally, Caesar, Sultan, Max, and Tiger came to live with us for two years, but they passed away in 2016,” says Shah.

The tremendous work that Shah does is not funded. She doesn’t accept donations and all expenses for the daily maintenance of her farm, staff costs, facilities and food for the animals are borne by herself. She also adds, “One thing I know for sure—you can’t force someone to love animals. Working for this cause gives me strength and inner satisfaction. There’s no better view for my eyes than when I see the animals on my farm happy and content. But sometimes, no matter how satisfying the work is, it’s also very painful when an animal dies or is in pain, and you can’t do anything about it. You carry that within you for a long time,” she says.

