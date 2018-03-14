Wednesday, March 14 2018, 11:55:05
Angela Merkel Re-Elected As German Chancellor For The Fourth Term
- IWB Post
- March 14, 2018
German parliament re-elected 63-year-old Angela Merkel as chancellor for her fourth and likely final term on Wednesday. In a secret ballot, lawmakers voted 364 to 315 with nine abstentions, in favour of re-electing Merkel.
The ceremony marked the end of a painful stretch of the six-months political deadlock in Germany. She beamed with happiness and said, “I accept the vote” to the Bundestag lower house of parliament.
Merkel’s re-election also paved way for a new coalition of Merkel’s center-right CDU, its Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union, and the Social Democrats.
Ms. Merkel is fondly known as ‘Mutti’ in Germany, which means Mum.
H/T: Indian Express
Was this article empowering?
- 0
- 0