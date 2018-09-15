Anganwadi Workers Express Displeasure On PM Modi’s Stingy “Diwali Gift”

While the government is busy referring to the recent hike in remuneration of Anganwadi and ASHA workers by over 50% as a “Diwali gift” for the workers, that’s not exactly how the ones receiving it see it.

The hike would come into effect by October next year. As per the hike, Anganwadi workers who have hitherto received an honorarium of Rs 3,000 will receive Rs 4,500 and those who have been receiving Rs 2,250 will get Rs 3,500. In the case of the Anganwadi helpers, the honorarium will be hiked from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,250 and for ASHA workers the incentives will be doubled.

In an interaction with Huffington Post, 40-year-old Radha (name changed) expressed her displeasure with the announcement and said, “We were very hopeful that whenever we would be given the next hike, it would be significantly higher than what we get now. We are not satisfied with this announcement.”

A lot of Anganwadi workers complain that they often have to work for more than eight hours. The situation is even worse for ASHA workers have no fixed working hours who monitor pregnancies and thus can receive a call for help at any hour. ASHA workers are also tasked with the immunisation of all children in their areas, provide basic health and sanitation information and medical help for basic injuries. They are also required to assist the elderly.

To add to their arduous work, both Anganwadi and ASHA workers are also required to maintain daily records. Plus, they also have to perform extra tasks such as BLO (booth-level officer) duties and surveys for which no compensation is provided to them.

“We try to give our best to our work. But how can we focus properly on it when we are ourselves under great financial duress? How do we provide our family with proper nutrition and education? We are doing such important work for the country. We are helping ensure that the coming generations are healthy and safe, still, we are given fewer wages than what even a daily wage labourer gets,” says Anita (name changed), Anganwadi worker from Delhi.

ASHA and Anganwadi workers had raised two important demands at the Kisan-Mazdoor Sangharsh rally which was held on 5 September in Delhi. The demands included a minimum monthly wage of Rs 18,000 and a government employee status. However, the PM failed to address both the demands in his “gift.”

“We do not want this charity. We want what is rightfully ours. We put in our heart and soul in our work. So many Anganwadi workers in Delhi are even given additional charge of two or three Anganwadi centres. We want to be permanent employees who are treated with respect,” says 37-year-old Poonam Rani (name changed), an Anganwadi worker from Mehrauli.

PM’s announcement also failed to address the additional expenses borne by the workers and the delay in receiving honorariums. Workers have raised that every month they have to buy stationery and toys for children from their own pockets. “For Poshan Maah (nutrition month), to mark which Modi made this announcement, we spend from whatever little we get to make nutrition charts and banners,” adds Poonam.

“In our country, women, especially those who work in factories, anyway get paid less than men for the same amount of work. And Anganwadi and ASHA workers are not even called ‘workers’. Their work is seen as seva or social work. We demand that their work should be seen as any other regular job and they should be paid according to payscales that apply to all the other government employees,” says Shweta Raj, president of the Delhi ASHA Kaamgar Union.

Shivani Kaul, president of the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Union, says that the announcement has been like a “slap in the face for all the scheme workers who put in so much work for the government.”

“These workers need to be given regular employment and a minimum wage and we will support only that party which ensures this to us in writing in the next election,” she adds.

