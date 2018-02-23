Androgynous Drag Kid ‘Desmond Is Amazing’ Stuns In The “Defiantly Different” Video

Self-confessed drag kid Desmond Napoles popular by his drag name ‘Desmond Is Amazing’ is all set to steal the show and make it big at NYC Pride 2018.

The 10-year-old kid who refers to himself as “a drag kid, dragutante, dragketeer, and draganista” and refers to what he does as “kinderdrag” believes that he is “a total drag slayer” and knows how to remain in the spotlight for all the right reasons.

The vivacious kid is in the limelight again for starring in a Youtube video launched as a prelude to New York’s gay pride festivities. The video which is titled ‘Defiantly Different’ opens with Desmond introducing himself in his cute albeit confident voice as an “androgynous drag kid” as he says “I am different because I am very young and doing drag at a very young age. It makes me feel amazing, it gives me courage and also gives a lot of people courage to do what they want.”

Here is the video:

NYC Pride 2018: Defiantly Different – V.1 – Desmond Napoles Desmond Napoles, 10-year-old drag kid, from our “Defiantly Different” video series. Stay tuned to our social media channels for more videos throughout the year.

Desmond is the founder of first ever drag house in the world dedicated to youth aged 20 and under called the Haus of Amazing and as he wants them to nurture in a safe environment and follow their calling instead of succumbing to society’s norms and its idea of ‘normal’. He believes that he “came out of the closet when he was born” which appears true from the kind of support that his parents have provided him with.

Desmond made his debut at the NYFW Gypsy Sport’s fall 2018 show earlier this year and left everyone mesmerized with his confidence and style.

Here is a video of him owning the runway at New York Fashion Week:

The NYC Pride opens on June 14 and the organizers said that the theme titled “Defiantly Different” would be celebrating “the rallying cry of generations who laid the groundwork for equality, the next wave of creative thinkers prepared to score their own trails, and each distinctive individual in between.”

H/T: Huffington Post