Anandiben Patel, Gujarat’s First Woman CM, Becomes Madhya Pradesh Governor

According to government sources, former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Anandiben Patel, has been appointed as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh. Gujarat Governor O P Kohli was assigned the charge for the post till now.

Anandiben Patel was the first woman Chief Minister of Gujarat and assumed the office when Narendra Modi vacated the post to assume office as the Prime Minister of India in 2014. However, due to health conditions and overage, she stepped down from the post in August 2016 and incumbent Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took charge of the highest post in the state.

According to the report of The Indian Express, Gujarat BJP official spokesperson Bharat Pandya congratulated the former Chief Minister on her appointment as Governor on his official Twitter account on Friday. Anandiben had refused to contest the 2017 assembly elections in Gujarat and it was being speculated that she would be given a larger role in politics. She is the second Minister from Gujarat BJP to become a Governor. Prior to her, Vajubhai Vala, a former BJP MLA from Gujarat was made Governor of Karnataka.

Madhya Pradesh will soon be facing assembly elections and appointing Anandiben Patel as the Governor is being seen as a strategical move by the BJP ahead of the elections.

