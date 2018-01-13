Anand Prakash, The Man Who Fought For Justice For 26 Years In The Ruchika Girhotra Case, Passes Away

Anand Prakash fought for around 26 years to get justice for Ruchika Girhotra, who was molested by former Haryana DGP SPS Rathore.

Anand’s younger daughter Aradhana was the sole eyewitness of the molestation at the tennis court in Panchkula in 1990. He persistently fought the battle against Rathore, stood strong even at a time when Ruchika’s own father and brother had gone into exile, fearing threat to their life.

Three years after the molestation case, Ruchika committed suicide on December 29 in 1993. Rathore’s conviction was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2016. The 74-year-old crusader in the Ruchika Girhotra molestation case was suffering from prostate cancer and passed away on Thursday night.

According to Hindustan Times, the younger daughter Aradhana, who is now settled in Ambala with her husband, said, “It is a great loss to the family. He was the eldest and everyone from the maternal or the paternal side looked up to him for advice. He always wanted to give and not take anything. He never even sought help from anybody.”

Anand is survived by his wife Madhu and daughters, Adhunika (settled in the US), and Aradhana. He had lost his son Anurag in a road accident. She added, “Even an hour before his death, he was willing to stand on his own without any support and was convincing everybody that he was fine. He was also supporting the Varnika Kundu stalking case till he breathed his last.”

Talking about her father’s consistent determination to win justice, she said, “After Ruchika’s suicide, our case had fallen flat as, without her presence, it was difficult to go ahead with the case. But my father never stepped back even after knowing that his daughter can be on target because I was the witness to the injustice.”

“My mother was also cooperative enough as she is a lawyer and has been taking up women related issues for free of cost,” Aradhana added.

