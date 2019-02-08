Anand Mahindra’s Twitter Post Showing Struggles Of Working Women Wins Hearts

When it comes to working women, there remain some challenges exclusively associated with them that hampers their growth up the corporate ladder.

The western concept of husbands helping women in household chores has not fully taken roots in our country yet and as a result, we often witness women struggling to balance their personal and professional lives.

Highlighting the concern, business tycoon Anand Mahindra in his recent tweet shared an illustration that showed men and women in corporate attires on a race track where the path for men remains clear but when it comes to working women their path is hampered by household duties. Lauding women for their efforts and hard work which goes unnoticed, Mahindra in his heartwarming tweet shared what made him realise this.

anand mahindra on Twitter I’ve been helping to baby-sit my year old grandson this past week & it’s brought home to me the stark reality of this image. I salute every working woman & acknowledge that their successes have required a much greater amount of effort than their male counterparts

In response to this many women came out with their views on it and here’s what they said:

Swati Khandelwal on Twitter @anandmahindra Thanks for the acknowledgment Mr Mahindra. I am sure most know this but I appreciate the one who pause, take notice and acknowledge. But honestly it’s really a ‘team work’ where u need a supporting partner to make everything work smoothly

Prabhjot on Twitter @anandmahindra I hope all corporate companies and HR depts recruiting women can keep this n mind ..but in reality picture is totally the opposite, even if it’s a woman evaluating u..

Priyanka Mathur on Twitter The real change would be to convert this appreciation into actual help from men and corporate, so that responsibilities can be shared giving everyone level playing field. https://t.co/poh4lcdsyD

Preeti Jain on Twitter @anandmahindra Being a working mom with two kids and climbing corporate ladder I can relate to your tweet so much. It requires teaching perseverance and hard work by parents in early age and later having a supportive husband and family

