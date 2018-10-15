Anamika Haksar’s Debut Film Brings Out The Charm Of Old Delhi And Her Fascination With It

Theatre maestro Anamika Haksar’s debut film Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon is synonymous with the old world charm of old Delhi.

Haksar shared in an interaction with The Indian Express, “Since as long as I can remember, I have been fascinated by the life of Old Delhi. Ancestrally, of course, there was a connect, as my grandfather lived there — though they had moved out by the time we grew up. Par inn ilaakon mein aana-jaana laga rehta thha (We would frequent the area).”

For her debut film, Haksar has concocted an intriguing mix of old-school documentary-style storytelling with elements of theatre and fantasy. The film has three protagonists (a food vendor, a pickpocket, and a daily-wage loader) who hail from different parts of the country.

“The sheer number of lives that exist there is an extraordinary amalgam. For sometime after my marriage, I stayed in that area and used to look at the rooftops where the migrant labourers slept. I think that’s when this idea really started,” says the veteran theatre artist explaining the diversity of characters in her film.

She also has an explanation for the eccentric title of the film which is in fact a metaphor for the multiculturalism of Delhi and a hat-tip to the humour woven in the colloquial language of the city. “The story of the title was narrated to me by an aunt, who would go to Purani Dilli to learn Hindustani classical music. Once she hailed a tonga and asked ‘Arre bhaiya kahan jaa rahe ho (where are you going)?’. The tongawallah responded, ‘Arre bibi, ghode ko jalebi khilane le ja riya hoon (I am taking the horse to eat jalebis)’. This was 35 years ago and this just stayed with me,” shares Haksar.

She has worked extensively on the film and it took her almost three years for the research. “I roped in my friends (actor) Lokesh Jain and (street theatre artiste) Sarita Sahi, who really helped (in research and dialogue writing) and with understanding the social and economic aspects of migration. They (migrants) come to sell their labour. But what are their aspirations, their dreams, their fears?” she says.

The film is all set to be screened at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival which starts on October 25.

