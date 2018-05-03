An Open Letter By Female Reporters To Their Male Colleagues After Years Of Gender Bias

Today is May 3, World Press Freedom Day, but even after all these years of supposed advancement, the freedom of press and media platforms is restricted, especially that of female reporters. They not only face the biased world but also the gender stereotyping of their own male colleagues- a problem that the female reporters of Khabar Lahariya have been facing for the last 16 years.

Khabar Lahariya is an Indian newspaper which focuses on gender and education and was initially seen as a women-only publication. It covers local political news, local crime reports, social issues and entertainment which are all reported from a feminist perspective.

In 16 years, the female reporters have faced unending patriarchal attitude from their male colleagues and today, on the eve of World Press Freedom, they decided to write an open letter to their male colleagues as they are “so sick of listening to them give us advice, always unasked for, that we thought on this day we’d give them some advice of our own.”

Calling out their partial treatment of women’s issues-related news, the women wrote, “May we suggest reporting on it in an unbiased style, free of all your prejudices? Not try and make it into a sensationalist piece of news, for once. We’re quite sick of reading your “Mother of three runs off with boyfriend” kind of news stories. It’s high time you put an end to this.”

The next grave mistake committed by their male colleagues is when they blur the boundaries between their professional duties and personal relationships.

“Your first line of responsibility should be towards your work. So, imagine our fury when all you male reporters laugh along with netaji as he cracks sexist jokes about having two wives – “gharwali” and “baharwali”. Isn’t this something that tarnishes your reputation as a professional journalist?” they wrote.

But this blatant sexism doesn’t end here as these co-workers overstep their limits and dare to interfere in their personal lives with intrusive questions. “Stop asking us questions along the lines of “Are you married?”, “How come you don’t wear sindoor, mangalsutra, et cetera?”, “Why are you wearing a suit today, no sari?” they wrote, advising that they don’t need any fake concern.

“We’re responsible for our own safety and if we feel the need for support, we know to rally around our sisterhood – we gain courage from it. None of you have ever stepped forward to help us here, in any case.”

When these female reporters conducted a research on the role of local, rural women being potential field reporters, the men were quick to comment on how women are ‘liabilities.’ “You all said how women are liabilities, how they can’t go into the field alone, how they need maternity leave, and how they really can’t be expected to report on important issues. At the time of this research, we came to a big conclusion, dear men and that was this: The women reporters we did meet expressed to us the instances of sexual harassment they all face inside the office, from their own colleagues. They told us they prefer to go out and report because they feel safer! Food for thought?”

“The world is in the churning of a revolution. Women are saying “No More”, they’re sharing their pain and distress with movements such as #MeToo, through lists on social media. We are part of this revolution, and this open letter is our contribution to it. Listen hard.”

H/T: Khabar Lahariya