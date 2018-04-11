An NGO’s Report Shows How Child Sexual Abuse Victims Face Problems With The System

A child that goes through sexual abuse suffers mental and physical trauma that is unimaginable. To add to the stress is the tiring process of approaching legal bodies to get justice.

A report released by an NGO Majlis at Jan Sunvayi (public hearing) on Tuesday highlights the problems in the process of approaching the system. The NGO has been working with child sexual abuse victims’ cases for the last 25 years. The report shows the hardships children face when they approach the police, hospital, child welfare committee (CWC), court, and even the department of women and child development.

According to the report, to file an FIR and record the victim’s statement takes around seven hours and although the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) states that the statement of the child victim can be recorded at a venue of the victim’s choice, the child is still brought to the police station. The entire process from recording THE victim’s statement to filing the FIR to the medical examination to taking the child to the place of offence takes places without a break which lasts for about 15 hours. Also, according to the report, the submission of the FIR delays for weeks.

Speaking of the medical examination, the process takes eight hours with the child going from one window to another of different departments. The process sometimes goes on for four days due to lack of doctors.

The victims get no relief at the court too. Majlis says that there is a delay in recording the evidence, which often results in the victim turning hostile or getting pressured by the defence. Although there are special courts which are designated to hear the POCSO cases, some judges and prosecutors lack the specialised training to handle sensitive cases. Adding on to the problems, public prosecutors do not spend adequate time to study the facts due to which objections are not raised during cross-examination.

There is a problem in getting dates with CWCs too. Some CWCs do not have fixed days and timings for sittings, that result in inconvenience to the victim and family. There is no standardised method of maintaining documents, records, and hearings before the committee, and lack of digitisation leads to a loss of dockets.

H/T: The Hindu