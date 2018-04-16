An NGO Designed An Introduction Card For Children With Autism To Break The Social Awkwardness

Difficulty in ready expressions, communication, social interactions are few things people with autism face. This problem persists more in children with autism. To respond to the regular ‘Hi’ and ‘Hello’ is difficult for them as they have issues with sensory processing which means they cannot take multiple inputs at one time.

To save children from such social awkward encounters, Sangeetha Chakrapani, who runs Together Foundation in Mumbai, has designed Social Introduction Cards. The card works like a brief introductory note that tells the world their names, their age, how autism makes them unique, what they do, what they like and how one can be friends with them.

The card takes off the burden of awkward social interactions from children and parents and also helps other people connect with them better. It also explains that autism is a lifelong developmental disability and that people with autism live, work and experience the world in their own unique way.

Ms Chakrapani, a mother of two 14-year-old children with autism, wants “the children to meet people on their terms.” She added, “The card is a sensitisation tool, for friendship and equality.”

Image used for a representational purpose only.