An International Woman Of Courage, Aliyah Khalaf Saleh Sets An Example Of Fortitude And Humanity

How battered would be a woman who has lost both her son and husband to Iraqi dictatorship and terror? But Aliyah Khalaf Saleh is a woman who rose beyond her miseries as she put her all to save a group of young men from the same fate that her husband and son met.

Aliyah, who is called Umm Qusay at home, got married at the tender age of 13 and grappled through dictatorship and horror. The year 2014 is perhaps the darkest phase in Iraqi history as so many from so many parts of Iraq and other countries lost their kin to the terrors of Islamic State (IS) group. Aliyah’s son and husband were among those who lost their lives.

Despite her tragedy, when a group of military cadets sought help from her community to save them from IS, Aliyah immediately took them under her wings and guarded them with whatever was left of her and her assets.

It was the time when the terrorists were slaughtering hundreds of Shia Muslim recruits. When the group witnessed the IS killing their comrades, “they were moving from Camp Speicher to Baghdad,” recalls Aliyah. “There were Kurds and Iraqis, Muslims, Yezidis, and Christians,” and she took them all in sans any prejudices or inhibitions.

Aliyah gave women’s clothing to some, obtained university identity cards for others to give them local names and taught the Shia Muslims the right way to recite Sunni prayers. Over a period of 5 months, she managed to get them to Kurdish-held Kirkuk by camouflaging them with female relatives. She had saved total 58 young men when she got under the radar of suspicion and had to flee with her remaining family to a single room house where they stayed for a year.

When Aliyah’s story got out, she became a legend and an example of great courage and humanity. This Friday, at the US State Department in Washington, she was named an International Woman of Courage. “In recognizing the International Women of Courage, we stand for what is right,” said Melania Trump as she honored Aliyah.

“People smile at me in the street. It’s like the smile regenerates you and makes you feel safe and secure,” Aliyah expressed. She also shared how she found a purpose in these men as she said, “God took my husband, my son, and my nephew but he has given me in return these young men to console me.”

She had taken care of all the young men just like a mother would do, and needless to say, they acknowledged it. They visit her every now and then. “Two of them got married, I attended their weddings. I was the happiest person there,” Aliyah shared.

H/T: The Hindu