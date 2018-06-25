An Instagram Series Is De-Sexualising Lesbian Relationships And Debunking Myths

‘It’s all sexual and lust-fulfilling’ is probably the definition that comes to our minds when we strive to describe a lesbian relationship. While the truth is that it is just as pure and humane as other relationships. Sex is a part of it, just as it is in a “straight” relationship.

Desexualising lesbian relationships is a series by Queernama that, in just six posts, took us inside the life led by two women in a loving relationship. “The love that two women share is not rooted in fantasy. Their love is not vulgar. It is real, normal, respectable, and it is pure. When two women start a life together it is beyond the bedroom. It is about everything that involves any given relationship,” explains one of the posts.

It is not to entertain or impress men, which a lot of content available on the internet might suggest. It’s a relationship that makes men realise that a woman’s life is complete without a man. As the post makes a note, “Dear men, women love women and they want none of your observations, judgments, existence.”

It also adds, “And their life is complete without men. Men have not just “been” the provider for centuries. They have kept the women home and they have kept them serving families. So this isn’t news that women are capable. They win the bread and they make dinner too. The term “role of a father” is made up. Two women and their children, biological or adopted, make complete families.”

The series is a representation of a lesbian relationship outside the personal space in a public area, where they lead a life lived by every human, every couple.

“A woman and woman relationship is no different than a woman and man relationship. A homosexual couple is the same as a heterosexual couple. There is an equal amount of happiness and sadness. The same phases of excitement, infatuation, longing, desperation, ego, and discord.

A woman’s relationship with a woman is not a still-frame of an erotic artwork. It is always more than just physical intimacy. It is the behind-the-scenes mess that is known as love. There are all components of a relationship that two lovers share. It is not a pastime, not an experiment, not a rebellion. It is what it is. Love.”

When two women are together, there is no barrier set by patriarchal rules. And, as the series says, “While men hold back some parts of themselves, women love each other freely.”

The series concludes with, “When two women are together, they are connected by more than their bodies. Sexuality is not black and white full stops of lust but ever flowing greys of sensuality. Affection is given without inhibitions. These women are connected by a shared experience of always being objects. Yet, they love each other and their love is more than just sex.”

Here are the posts: