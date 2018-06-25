An Instagram Series Is De-Sexualising Lesbian Relationships And Debunking Myths
‘It’s all sexual and lust-fulfilling’ is probably the definition that comes to our minds when we strive to describe a lesbian relationship. While the truth is that it is just as pure and humane as other relationships. Sex is a part of it, just as it is in a “straight” relationship.
Desexualising lesbian relationships is a series by Queernama that, in just six posts, took us inside the life led by two women in a loving relationship. “The love that two women share is not rooted in fantasy. Their love is not vulgar. It is real, normal, respectable, and it is pure. When two women start a life together it is beyond the bedroom. It is about everything that involves any given relationship,” explains one of the posts.
It is not to entertain or impress men, which a lot of content available on the internet might suggest. It’s a relationship that makes men realise that a woman’s life is complete without a man. As the post makes a note, “Dear men, women love women and they want none of your observations, judgments, existence.”
It also adds, “And their life is complete without men. Men have not just “been” the provider for centuries. They have kept the women home and they have kept them serving families. So this isn’t news that women are capable. They win the bread and they make dinner too. The term “role of a father” is made up. Two women and their children, biological or adopted, make complete families.”
The series is a representation of a lesbian relationship outside the personal space in a public area, where they lead a life lived by every human, every couple.
“A woman and woman relationship is no different than a woman and man relationship. A homosexual couple is the same as a heterosexual couple. There is an equal amount of happiness and sadness. The same phases of excitement, infatuation, longing, desperation, ego, and discord.
A woman’s relationship with a woman is not a still-frame of an erotic artwork. It is always more than just physical intimacy. It is the behind-the-scenes mess that is known as love. There are all components of a relationship that two lovers share. It is not a pastime, not an experiment, not a rebellion. It is what it is. Love.”
When two women are together, there is no barrier set by patriarchal rules. And, as the series says, “While men hold back some parts of themselves, women love each other freely.”
The series concludes with, “When two women are together, they are connected by more than their bodies. Sexuality is not black and white full stops of lust but ever flowing greys of sensuality. Affection is given without inhibitions. These women are connected by a shared experience of always being objects. Yet, they love each other and their love is more than just sex.”
Here are the posts:
Concept. A woman’s body is not for your consumption. What I’m going to say next is going to blow your mind. A woman can love someone other than you, a man. When two women love each other, it is not because they are trying to spurn you. They do not care for what you are. They don’t need you when they hold hands. They don’t try to find something about you when they kiss each other. Women like women as they are. And here is what will really blow your mind. Dear men, women love women and they want none of your observations, judgments, existence. #DesexualizeLesbians (Artwork Credits: @asfasabrin ) (Caption: @onlypoetleftalive)
Two women making love is now a powerpoint presentation. There are different slides, each one more progressively provocative than the first. You can dissect each slide, zoom in to any parts you want. You can even slow down the moments that make you feel better about yourself. When they kiss in the first slide, you give them a token of being bold and titillating, all for your pleasure. The women might be looking at each other because they are in love. But from your desk faraway, you see an exhibition of sex. Not love. You think you are the one who matters even though you are not a part of it. You think it’s just a powerpoint presentation made to impress you. #DesexualizeLesbians (Artwork Credits: @asfasabrin) (Caption: @onlypoetleftalive)
The love that two women share is not rooted in fantasy. Their love is not vulgar. It is real, normal, respectable, and it is pure. When two women start a life together it is beyond the bedroom. It is about everything that involves any given relationship. And their life is complete without men. Men have not just “been” the provider for centuries. They have kept the women home and they have kept them serving families. So this isn’t news that women are capable. They win the bread and they make dinner too. The term “role of a father” is made up. Two women and their children, biological or adopted, make complete families. #DesexualizeLesbians (Artwork Credits: @asfasabrin) (Caption: @onlypoetleftalive)
“Out beyond your ideas of sexualization, there is a public place where two women meet.” – a rumination. When people look at them, they don’t see a fetish. They see women who are aware of their sexualities and their desires. They see two women who want each other. But they don’t try to imagine what happens in their private moments. They are just two women in love with each other. And they are not objectified. They are not put on the set of a porn movie and made receptors of lust. They are two women flirting with each other, talking about the universe, lusting for each other and touching each other. But they are not here for your judgments. And certainly not for your fantasies. #DesexualizeLesbians (Artwork Credits: @asfasabrin ) (Caption: @onlypoetleftalive )
A woman and woman relationship is no different than a woman and man relationship. A homosexual couple is the same as a heterosexual couple. There is an equal amount of happiness and sadness. The same phases of excitement, infatuation, longing, desperation, ego and discord. A woman’s relationship with a woman is not a still-frame of an erotic artwork. It is always more than just physical intimacy. It is the behind-the-scenes mess that is known as love. There are all components of a relationship that two lovers share. It is not a pastime, not an experiment, not a rebellion. It is what it is. Love. #DesexualizeLesbians (Artwork Credits: @asfasabrin) (Caption: @onlypoetleftalive)
The world is simpler to two women who love each other. There are no barriers set by patriarchy that stop them from giving their entire beings to each other. While men hold back some parts of themselves, women love each other freely. There is no disconnect that comes from inhabiting two polar opposite worlds. Women understand women better. And women love women better. When two women are together, they are connected by more than their bodies. Sexuality is not black and white full stops of lust but ever flowing greys of sensuality. Affection is given without inhibitions. These women are connected by a shared experience of always being objects. Yet, they love each other and their love is more than just sex. #DesexualizeLesbians (Artwork Credits: @asfasabrin) (Caption: @onlypoetleftalive)
