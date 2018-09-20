An Idea From A Gurugram Teen Has Provided Water To About 500 Homeless People

Tavishi, a 15-year-old teen from Gurugram, managed to provide 10,000 litres of clean water to about 500 abandoned and mentally-challenged persons, who are residents at the city-based Earth Saviours Foundation.

The teen is a student of Pathways School, which has installed a rainwater system in the Foundation’s premises. “When I was returning from school and was stuck in the traffic jam due to incessant rains, I remember looking out and watching how every drop of water ran off the concrete road and went to waste. And despite how popular rainwater harvesting as a technique is, it is rare to see people or institutions make a conscious effort of implementing it in their daily lives,” she told The Better India.

She has been affiliated with Earth Saviours Foundation through her school as well as her family. Sharing how she learned about the acute shortage of water they were facing, she said, “With 500 people to cater to, the Foundation was primarily reliant on a borewell for their water needs. But as the groundwater in the city continues to deplete, they had started facing issues and had to keep digging deeper. I decided to help them with a cost-effective yet efficient method of ensuring a sustainable water source.”

As she decided to do something for them, she realised she was short of two things – time and money. She had only a month until the monsoons hit Gurugram to execute the project and required funds of about Rs 1,30,000.

“It was a big amount considering how I had never worked on a large-scale project. But my school was extremely supportive. They gave me a letter on official stationery which gave credibility to my project when I was seeking funds. I started going door-to-door. But time was running out, and I had to get the funds to kickstart the project. So my sister told me to set up a fundraiser on the crowd-sourcing platform- Ketto,” she shared.

In three days, they were able to surpass their initial target of Rs 1,30,000 and raised over Rs 1,78,000. “People not only from India but also from the US and Singapore donated to the campaign. It was this support that motivated me to pursue the project with more rigour. It was critical to its success. The excess money that we had was donated to the NGO towards the medical needs of its inmates,” she added.

Several people contributed to the success of the project by guiding and mentoring Tavishi. The Director and General Manager of her school, Mr Sukhbir, helped her with the preliminary research for rainwater harvesting. He helped her collate data on the average litres of water an individual required per day and understand how the system worked since the school had installed one such system in its premises.

IPS Officer Renuka Mishra, who had set up a large-scale rainwater harvesting project at the National Police Academy, also played an important role in guiding the teen. “She helped me understand the basic components required to install the system and use the location and geography of the NGO to my advantage and make it more efficient and sustainable,” shared Tavishi.

For the 15-year-old, inspiration came from down South from the much-acclaimed ‘Rain Man of Chennai’, Mr Sekhar Raghavan. He helped narrow down her research and make it financially viable and location-specific. On the ground, senior engineer Mani Mishra helped her tremendously in executing the project. Whether it was finding the right contractor or supervising daily work on the site, his support and guidance helped Tavishi implement the project in the short time frame.

To set up the rainwater system, the NGO was divided as per its location into two parts. The idea was to accumulate all the rainwater from the higher ground gushing to the lower ground in a catchment area. This was in the form of two borewells, 20-feet deep each. This helped replenish the groundwater table and cater to the NGO’s daily water requirements.

The project was up and running by the first week of July and has been helping the NGO ever since.

Juggling studies and managing the project was one of the most challenging things of the project for Tavishi. “The time-crunch was challenging. While I was working on the project, I was also managing my swimming, writing exams, and fundraising. I would have swimming sessions in the morning and the evening. But my family helped me juggle. They would often proofread the content and updates that I put out for the campaign,” she shared.

On the completion of the project, the NGO thanked the youth changemaker for her efforts. “The happiness on their faces was unmatched. From the required permissions to the data required, they played a major role in supporting me wholeheartedly. I am glad I was able to help them make a difference to the lives of the less fortunate persons they are working for.”