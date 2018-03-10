An All-Women Patrolling Squad Will Now Assure Safety On Delhi Roads

This International Women’s Day has brought an air of good news for women. The news of Delhi Police launching an all-women patrolling squad and PCR vans added to the list of more women claiming the streets for them.

The squad will be patrolling mainly in the areas like Sarojini Nagar Market, Select City Mall, Hauz Khas Village, Kamla Nehru and Gargi College, Schools, and more. The launch of the squad was a picture-perfect affair as girls took a ‘road trip’ from Sarojini Nagar to Select Citywalk Mall in Saket. The women patrolling squad has been provided with a motorcycle with four riding gear, a gypsy with a woman police officer as the driver, wireless sets, protection team, and firearms.

The two main objectives of the launch were to give a greater sense of security to women in the city and to encourage more women to join the force.

According to NDTV, Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said, “The initiative is aimed at motivating ‘female police personnel’ by making the system more inclusive for them and putting them as a pro-active front of field policing. All in all, it is an effort to provide additional safeguards to women in south Delhi.” He added, “The squad is a force multiplier for ensuring safety and security of women while commuting on roads and at public places.”

