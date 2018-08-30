Amruta Valiyaveetil Is Giving Dalit And Lower-Caste Heroes The Recognition They Deserve

Lal Bahadur Shastri, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad’s names are taken with pride and reverence, and they are remembered for their valiant deeds. But what about India’s Dalit and lower-caste heroes who are often forgotten?

Rectifying this very mistake is Kerala’s Amruta Valiyaveetil, a veterinary student, whose latest project, a zine titled ‘The Real Heroes’ tells the stories of these Indian heroes but in an innovative way- through old Bollywood-inspired film posters.

“I am from Kerala and grew up in a very different family setting. The names Ambedkar, Namboodiripad, Nangeli, Umar Khalid are ever present and perhaps more than some mainstream Independence heroes like Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru,” Amruta said. “I realized that important figures that fought the caste system mattered so much within my household because of my parents’ own context but were ignored in conversations I had outside my house. I wanted to create this zine to share my own thoughts about history and important figures.”

So, in order to make the stories more accessible and less verbose, she opted to relay her message through Bollywood posters. “They had to give you a glimpse of the movie through the poster so they would reduce important parts of the movie into small pieces on the poster. This is a very interesting reductionist thing where the little boring yet important parts of the movie are eliminated, just like the stories of so many of the heroes. I tried to resonate the same through the posters and the description that followed. It was very reductionist in its approach, slightly satirical too,” she said.

“I want us to actually pick up Annihilation of Caste by Ambedkar and read it, to think about the Dalit lynchings happening in our country and pull out pages not just from our mainstream history textbook, but also books that have been hidden from us by the system. I also just want us to look at people who are fighting this caste, religion battle right now and think of them as heroes and not as hurdles. It upsets me when people like Rohit Vemula have been painted in a bad light. This was because caste is not always seen as a bad thing, not like the British rule was, so the fight against practices of the caste system is not really looked at as a battle,” she added.

Her work tells about the life, struggles, and achievements of people like Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Nangeli, E. V. Periyar and Charu Mazumdar. It also includes modern activists such as Rohith Vemula and Gauri Lankesh.

