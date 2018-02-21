Amruta Karvande, Who Works For Oprhans’ Employment, Says She Has A Country To Change

Amruta Karvande, the Pune girl behind Maharashtra’s 1% employment reservation for orphans, is all set to be a brand ambassador for the National Service Scheme (NSS) now.

Burdened by the taint of the word orphan, Amruta wants to eliminate the concept “orphans in society” by representing them and making them a part of society. Her struggle towards winning a place for orphans in society has earned her a name in the state. Her activism for orphans is also the reason behind her being selected as a brand ambassador for development of rural areas for social activities by the NSS.

The 23-year-old is an orphan herself and was brought up in an orphanage in Goa. Her experiences as an orphan and falling short of a few marks in (MPSC) exam open category as well as the inability to fill in some necessary details on the form pertaining to her family and ancestry did not deter her spirit. It instead led her to chief minister Devendra Fadanvis, to whom she narrated her predicament. The meeting resulted in a historical verdict that led to the reservation of one percent of employment at the state level for orphans.

Amruta is well aware of the impact brought about by her but she is also aware of the fact that it is only one of the many changes that this country needs to undergo to become more inclusive to orphans. “Right now, I have a lot of work pending. There is a country to change and I still have to convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi about this change,” she said as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Amruta refused to get married at the age of 18 when she was pitched a marriage proposal by the orphanage that she grew up in as she believes that had she married somebody back then she would have been nothing more than a dependent. She has successfully created an identity of herself by her activism today and aspires to clear the MPSC exam. She wants to become an officer and work in rural areas to bring about a positive change. “My childhood was rough and insecure. I had no sense of belonging. If I do marry, it will be a man who accepts me as I am and into a family who longs for a daughter,” says the defiant and confident girl.

She has a group of close friends who believe in her and are helping her in her pursuit. According to them, she is “defiant, confident, smart, sharp always positive, stubborn and very persuasive.” Amruta has of late become a well-known name and a sought out speaker in the state. Miss Universe contestant Naveli Deshmukh is also slated to be the NSS brand ambassador along with Amruta.

“Right now, I have a lot of work pending,” she says as she very well realizes that a lot of work remains to be done by her and she has miles to go before she sleeps.

H/T: Hindustan Times