Amrita Bhattacharjee On Her Work As A Petitioner For The ‘Save Aarey’ Movement

The Aarey Milk Colony located in the Goregaon suburb of Mumbai is the city’s last green lung. Sprawling across 1,281 hectares, the colony houses a large variety of flora and fauna and is crucial in counteracting the effects of pollution in the city.

Mumbai is an overcrowded city and builders are constantly looking for new land for their construction projects. One such corporation is the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) that wants to build a metro car shed in an area of the Aarey Colony; they intend to clear out 33 hectares of the colony for this purpose. Many environmental groups and citizens of Mumbai protested this and legal action was taken to curb the cutting down of Aarey trees. Hence, the Save Aarey Movement was formed. One person who has been relentlessly fighting for Aarey is Amrita Bhattacharjee.





An engineer by profession, Bhattacharjee became fully involved with the Save Aarey Movement from April 2015. She’s always been someone who has found peace amongst nature and loves the quiet and relaxing nature of forests. Growing up, she was always surrounded by nature and her passion for its conservation stems from her experience of seeing the greenery in her native place being destroyed and the ill effects it had on the community.

She works to conserve forests and also works with the Adivasi community staying in the Aarey Colony. “These marginalized groups are indigenous to Mumbai and are facing a lot of issues due to the various developmental projects that result in the loss of their habitat and livelihood. In my three and a half years of experience in this field, I’ve learned that you cannot protect any piece of land without involving the people staying there.” She goes on to say that the Adivasis have always stayed in the forest and have taken care of the land and hence it is important that their rights be recognized as well.

On 26 October 2018, however, the PIL filed by Bhattacharjee, head member of the Aarey Conservation Group, and others that challenged the metro car shed was dismissed by the Bombay High Court. But Bhattacharjee and the Aarey Conservation Group did not let this deter them and they took this issue to the Supreme Court. “The first hearing was scheduled on 1st April 2019 where the court heard arguments from both sides and has asked the MMRCL to submit a detailed report regarding the car shed project”, Bhattacharjee said.

The next hearing is to be held on the 8th of April 2019.





A human chain was also organized at Marine Drive on Saturday, 30th March. This protest was attended by students, the fisherman community, activists from various NGOs and Environmental Groups. People had come from Thane and Pune as well. “Approximately 1,500-1,700 people had attended and formed a 2.5km long human chain”, she elaborates. “They were carrying placards with such amazing slogans. I wasn’t able to read them all, but the one that impacted me the most was this placard a child was holding that said ‘suicide bomber’ on a picture of our earth.”

Bhattacharjee and her team have reached out to politicians and electoral candidates as well regarding this issue. In their petition, they urge these politicians to have a dialogue with them about environmental concerns and the Save Aarey Movement. Unfortunately, no one has responded to them yet, but the public is determined to cast their vote for only that candidate who addresses these environmental issues and promises to work on them.