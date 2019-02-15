Amrapali Chavan Creates History By Becoming The First Handicapped Person In The Country To Paraglide

The fateful day of February 13, 2010, shook the city of Pune, when a bomb exploded at German Bakery, taking away the lives of 17 people, including some unrecoverable injuries suffered by many.

One among the many victims was Amrapali Chavan, an adventure lover who lost her left leg in the blast. Unfettered by the injury, she created history by becoming the first handicapped person in India to paraglide from the 2,200 feet high Kamshet Peak in Lonavala on Wednesday.

Talking about her experience, Chavan said, “It feels truly great and unbelievable. It’s difficult to describe the experience of free flying. When I actually took off, I felt ‘alive’ once again, at complete peace with myself. I regained my confidence and assumed full self-control.”

Chavan sustained 54% burns and wasn’t able to walk for almost two years after the incident. The doctors advised her to get her leg amputated; however, she refused to amputate it and underwent seven major surgeries and 300 non-surgical treatments.

Recalling the horrific incident, Chavan said, “I was at my favourite table, under which the bomb was hidden, near my right leg. Somehow that evening, I felt very uneasy and so shifted to another table, and then called my friend. Barely minutes later at 6.58 pm, there was a massive explosion.”

Nothing deterred Chavan’s fighting spirit despite the traumatic phase that she faced, and she went on to prepare for the dream challenge that she wished to fulfill under the guidance of her coach Vijay Soni. “Normally, it takes around five days to teach a person paragliding. For Amrapali, I spent around 40 days. It was tough on her but tougher on me,” he said.

Prior to this Chavan also climbed the mountains of Leh-Ladakh where she survived in sub-zero temperatures at a height of 17,000 feet.

