Amrai Dua On Portraying LGBTQ Community And The Inner Workings Of An Illustrator’s Mind

An artist isn’t easy to describe, there isn’t a box that they’ll fit into, an attribute they’ll check off in a list made for classification. Placing an artist into a type of person is impossible because they’re like a cornucopia but instead of overflowing with flowers and fruit, they’re overflowing with talent, emotions, idiosyncrasies all raised to the power of infinity.

One such artist is Amrai Dua, a painter and illustrator, among many other things. Rated among India’s top 100 illustrators, Amrai illustrates for the LGBTQ account @theguysexual and the news website @firstpost.

Quite a lot of her posts are regarding the LGBTQ community and she says that despite not belonging to that community she’s very passionate about it because she’s always been sympathetic to the cause and a lot of her friends are LGBTQ and she loves them dearly.

Portraying a community while not having firsthand experience is quite difficult to be able to do accurately and Amrai explains, “It is tricky, to be honest, you have to take care of the fact that you can’t hurt peoples sentiment and emotions.”

Amrai comes from Dehradun, which isn’t as modernized as the metropolitan cities in our country, and hence she wasn’t aware of things like alternate sexualities and gender identities. That is the reason she does a lot of research before illustrating the LGBTQ community. Despite the research, there is still a learning curve as she says, “Once I made someone too effeminate and many guys messaged me on social media saying why do you portray us like this, all clean shaven, we have body hair as well. Typical looking men can be gay as well, we don’t all go around wearing thongs.” This helped her understand the gravity of the situation and the deep-seated impact mainstream media’s portrayal of the LGBTQ has had on people subconsciously. These stereotypical portrayals are what we are exposed to and how it is the small things that make such a huge difference.

One of the more noticeable posts on her Instagram was a Women’s Day post about her admiration for women taking back the power in their lives. Maybe her admiration for such stubborn strength stems from the fact that she’s had to be that strong a couple of times in her life as well. During her final year of college, all of her artwork and all of her assignments were destroyed in a fire the occurred in her studio.

“I got a call from my neighbour that there is smoke coming from my house and by the time I reached there all my assignments and artwork had burned. I was shaken and didn’t know how to react because it was February and the assignments had to be submitted in March,” she says. That was the time she drew strength from her parents and her teachers and challenged herself to recreate all her assignments on time. She not only managed to do that but also stood first in her class that year. “That was the time I really fought for my power from God and I’m really happy that I was challenged in such a way because it made me understand that I’m that strong,” she adds, “My mind does all the beautiful things, it has all the power and all the strength and that was when I realized as a woman I can do so much.”

Being an art student, Amrai learned the typical ways to draw the female and male forms, with men having features such as short hair and women having long hair. But in today’s world where the traditional gender roles are dismantling, especially amongst the LGBTQ community, whom Amrai depicts so frequently, she had to adjust her portrayals, but also this new way of drawing is one she’s always enjoyed.

“For me, when it comes to drawing human figures, it’s not just restricted to drawing breasts or a thin nose or even waxed or unwaxed legs. It’s more about figures that can do the talking through the eyes.” She goes on to add, “I like to draw eyes, they do all the wonders, they observe, see things, and feel them.”

She focuses a lot on drawing eyes and expressions rather than making it obvious if the figure in the drawing is a woman or a man. Her latest painting is a person with a face and then a woman’s head. She enjoys ambiguity in her figures, where there is no direct message being broadcast, just undertones of something that keep changing with the viewers’ state of mind.

As is with almost all artists, Amrai also is an extremely emotional person. And this sensitivity of hers is apparent in all aspects of her life.

“Recently my friend got married and instead of posting pictures of the wedding, I posted a photo of mine with a Nepali woman. She was so happy and smiling so much that the five minutes I spent with her were more enjoyable than partying with my friends.”

Amrai loves observing people and the way their expressions and reactions change according to situations and is absolutely fascinated by flowers and falling things. And if there was a painting she’d draw for herself, it would be an amalgamation of all of those elements.