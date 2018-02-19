Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Heartwarming Letter Written By His Onscreen Mother Sulochana

Throughout Amitabh Bachchan’s career, there were two magnificent actors who often played the role of his onscreen mothers, one being Nirupa Roy and the other, Sulochana Latkar. And this Sunday, Amitabh shared a touching birthday letter on social media, which signifies the bond he shared with his co-stars.



Though he had received the letter on his 75th birthday, Amitabh “simply could not resist and just had to share this with all well-wishers.” Posting the letter on Facebook, he wrote, “Sulochana ji .. who has played my Mother in innumerable films .. my greetings to her on her birthday were done some time back; but HER greetings to me on My 75th birthday were exceptional .. her words are the greatest blessing !!!”

In films like Muqadddar Ka Sikander (1978), Majboor (1974) and Reshma Aur Shera (1971), we saw Sulochana playing the character of Amitabh’s mother. In her letter, she mentions her fond memories of remembering the shy and serious “chotu” from the sets of Reshma Aur Shera who became the star of the millennium.

“I still remember the serious, shy chotu from Reshma Aur Shera. Today, when I see the same chotu transformed into the huge and strong mountain – Amitabh Bachchan, I believe in God’s miracle. I wish you always remain successful. I am delighted to know that you are celebrating your birthday with your family. My love for all your family members,” she had written.

Amitabh Bachchan FB 1919 – Sulochana ji .. who has played my Mother in innumerable films .. my greetings to her on her birthday were done some time back ; but HER greetings to me on My 75th birthday were exceptional…

Before this moving letter by Sulochana, Amitabh had shared a letter written by Dilip Kumar to him some years ago, where he praised Amitabh for his acting prowess displayed in the magnificent film Black.

“If any Indian actor, in my personal opinion, deserves the world’s most coveted award, it is you,” Dilip Kumar had written in the letter.