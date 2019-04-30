Amidst Polling, Trolls Once Again Target Swara Bhasker For Her Masturbation Scene In Veere Di Wedding

After the film Veere Di Wedding was released last year, actor Swara Bhasker faced a series of mixed comments on her masturbation scene in the film. A year after the film’s release, people have once again resorted to trolling her as they held placards with Bhasker’s name with the following message: “This election, don’t be like Swara Bhaskar. Use your fingers wisely. Vote Wisely.”

Chowkidar Jahanvi_सिंहℹ️ on Twitter Don’t be like Swara Bhoskar @ReallySwara Use your finger smartly vote for nation. @khusboomishra1 @KapilMishra_IND @1984Lakhwinder

Not one to take the bait, Swara slammed her trolls with a befitting reply.

Swara Bhasker on Twitter Awwwwwww!!!!! My trolls are hard at work again, sweating it out in the heat to popularise my name.. You guys are SO dedicated & sweet!!! 🤗🤗🤗🤗❣️❣️❣️❣️ Don’t mind the slut-shaming guys.. their imagination is a bit limited.. but loving the effort you two 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾

Many people spoke out in her support and criticized the trolls for being an example of the taboo that limits female sexuality.

Storywallah on Twitter I am stunned at these so-called educated looking people. One is a woman herself! Sure, please oppose @ReallySwara in a civil manner if you disagree with her views but what is this utter nonsense??? https://t.co/0yBygFcPBR

Suresh Mathew on Twitter I haven’t seen #VeerayDiWedding yet but I believe the masturbation scene by @ReallySwara involved a vibrator. This is why frustrated RW dolts need basic Sex Ed lessons. https://t.co/3qpwfu7ab0

Karanvir Bohra on Twitter @ReallySwara Unfreaking believable….. There is a limit to shaming someone 😡

Waheduddin on Twitter @ReallySwara Status 377: Abolished. Sanitization of imbeciles: Pending (complex Issue. Brain cleaning may take longer time than required).

Mohita 🇮🇳 on Twitter @ReallySwara And these people are the ones who have made all the topics, which should be talked openly but aren’t because of “taboo”.