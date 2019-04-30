Amidst Polling, Trolls Once Again Target Swara Bhasker For Her Masturbation Scene In Veere Di Wedding
- IWB Post
- April 30, 2019
After the film Veere Di Wedding was released last year, actor Swara Bhasker faced a series of mixed comments on her masturbation scene in the film. A year after the film’s release, people have once again resorted to trolling her as they held placards with Bhasker’s name with the following message: “This election, don’t be like Swara Bhaskar. Use your fingers wisely. Vote Wisely.”
Chowkidar Jahanvi_सिंहℹ️ on Twitter
Don’t be like Swara Bhoskar @ReallySwara Use your finger smartly vote for nation. @khusboomishra1 @KapilMishra_IND @1984Lakhwinder
Not one to take the bait, Swara slammed her trolls with a befitting reply.
Swara Bhasker on Twitter
Awwwwwww!!!!! My trolls are hard at work again, sweating it out in the heat to popularise my name.. You guys are SO dedicated & sweet!!! 🤗🤗🤗🤗❣️❣️❣️❣️ Don’t mind the slut-shaming guys.. their imagination is a bit limited.. but loving the effort you two 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾
Many people spoke out in her support and criticized the trolls for being an example of the taboo that limits female sexuality.
Storywallah on Twitter
I am stunned at these so-called educated looking people. One is a woman herself! Sure, please oppose @ReallySwara in a civil manner if you disagree with her views but what is this utter nonsense??? https://t.co/0yBygFcPBR
Suresh Mathew on Twitter
I haven’t seen #VeerayDiWedding yet but I believe the masturbation scene by @ReallySwara involved a vibrator. This is why frustrated RW dolts need basic Sex Ed lessons. https://t.co/3qpwfu7ab0
Karanvir Bohra on Twitter
@ReallySwara Unfreaking believable….. There is a limit to shaming someone 😡
Waheduddin on Twitter
@ReallySwara Status 377: Abolished. Sanitization of imbeciles: Pending (complex Issue. Brain cleaning may take longer time than required).
Mohita 🇮🇳 on Twitter
@ReallySwara And these people are the ones who have made all the topics, which should be talked openly but aren’t because of “taboo”.
Anup Parchure on Twitter
@ReallySwara Your opinion is your right and it’s democratic. But these so called CHOWKIDARs are just further justifying electing CHOWKIDARs is a problem. Their actions unfortunately reflect an abusive and degraded mentality because they can’t retaliate intellectually. Strength to you
- 0
- 0